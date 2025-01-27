Disappointing news for AEW and Tony Khan - Reports

AEW is gearing up for one of its biggest events in company history. With another history-making happening on the horizon, Tony Khan was poised to book another massive debut for his young promotion, but things have unfortunately taken a different direction. All Elite Wrestling seemingly confirmed this latest mishap.

All Elite Wrestling will debut in Australia on February 15 at Brisbane Entertainment Centre. The show will feature Grand Slam: Australia, which has been changed from a pay-per-view to a stand-alone TV special in place of the weekly Collision episode that night. Due to reported low ticket sales, Grand Slam was moved from the 52,500-seat Suncorp Stadium to the current venue, which is much smaller at 13,600 seats.

Grand Slam: Australia continues to suffer apparent setbacks. Khan's company issued an alert to its AEW Insider members this past weekend, informing them of a two-for-one ticket special. Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio noted that this latest ticket offer indicates Khan still needs to move many seats for its Australian debut.

Trending

Grand Slam: Australia will air on a 21-hour delay in the United States, as TNT and MAX will stream the special on Saturday night after NBA All-Star Weekend coverage.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

"Special offer for you: Take advantage of a special 2 FOR 1 ticket price on select seats for being an AEW Insider! No code necessary, click the link below. Limited seats available. Get your tickets today, while supplies last!" reads the announcement.

Expand Tweet

Updated lineup for AEW Grand Slam: Australia

All Elite Wrestling is just nineteen days from debuting in Australia with its fifth annual Grand Slam special on Saturday, February 15, at Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Below is the current lineup:

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

Women's World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm

Officials could book another hometown star for a big match at Grand Slam. Harley Cameron, who is from the Gold Coast in Queensland, is expected to challenge Mercedes Moné for her TBS Championship that night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback