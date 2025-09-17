  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  Disappointing news for Tony Khan ahead of AEW September to Remember

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 17, 2025 14:43 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan [Image Credit: AEW's X]

Tonight, Tony Khan's AEW is set to host its special episode of Dynamite titled 'AEW September to Remember. It will also serve as the ultimate major stage before AEW's big All Out event this weekend. However, ahead of such a huge week, All Elite Wrestling has received disappointing news regarding its programming.

AEW Collision's viewership has gone down by 21.7 percent for its September 13 episode in comparison to its September 6 episode. This week's show had a solid card featuring top names like Jon Moxley, Kazuchika Okada, and Konosuke Takeshita. Also, it saw Max Caster and Anthony Bowens possibly reunite as The Acclaimed. However, the show failed to capture the audience's attention.

As per Wrestlenomics, the September 13 episode of Collision managed to draw 235,000 average viewers on TBS. Meanwhile, the week prior episode of the show had 300,000 average viewers.

It is a downfall of 21.7% which is certainly concerning for All Elite Wrestling. Despite having a stacked card, the show still failed to perform well, which puts the pressure on Tony Khan to make sure the AEW September to Remember episode performs.

Tony Khan has prepared a solid card for AEW September to Remember

AEW September to Remember is set to be a promising episode for Dynamite. Tony Khan has planned a balanced card for the show to raise the excitement for All Out this weekend. It will be headlined by a blockbuster contract signing between Hangman Page and Kyle Fletcher ahead of their AEW World Championship match.

Moreover, Jon Moxley is also slated to be in action against Roderick Strong in a singles match. Other than that, Beast Mortos and Mascara Dorado will also square off in the AEW Unified Championship Eliminator match. Besides, Thekla, The Young Bucks, and Riho are also set to be in action in their respective showdowns.

Furthermore, the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will send a final message ahead of her title defense at All Out. With that said, it will be interesting to see how this show will play out tonight from London, Ontario, Canada.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
