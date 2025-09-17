Disappointing news for Tony Khan ahead of AEW September to Remember

Tonight, Tony Khan's AEW is set to host its special episode of Dynamite titled 'AEW September to Remember. It will also serve as the ultimate major stage before AEW's big All Out event this weekend. However, ahead of such a huge week, All Elite Wrestling has received disappointing news regarding its programming.AEW Collision's viewership has gone down by 21.7 percent for its September 13 episode in comparison to its September 6 episode. This week's show had a solid card featuring top names like Jon Moxley, Kazuchika Okada, and Konosuke Takeshita. Also, it saw Max Caster and Anthony Bowens possibly reunite as The Acclaimed. However, the show failed to capture the audience's attention.As per Wrestlenomics, the September 13 episode of Collision managed to draw 235,000 average viewers on TBS. Meanwhile, the week prior episode of the show had 300,000 average viewers. It is a downfall of 21.7% which is certainly concerning for All Elite Wrestling. Despite having a stacked card, the show still failed to perform well, which puts the pressure on Tony Khan to make sure the AEW September to Remember episode performs.Tony Khan has prepared a solid card for AEW September to RememberAEW September to Remember is set to be a promising episode for Dynamite. Tony Khan has planned a balanced card for the show to raise the excitement for All Out this weekend. It will be headlined by a blockbuster contract signing between Hangman Page and Kyle Fletcher ahead of their AEW World Championship match.Moreover, Jon Moxley is also slated to be in action against Roderick Strong in a singles match. Other than that, Beast Mortos and Mascara Dorado will also square off in the AEW Unified Championship Eliminator match. Besides, Thekla, The Young Bucks, and Riho are also set to be in action in their respective showdowns. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurthermore, the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will send a final message ahead of her title defense at All Out. With that said, it will be interesting to see how this show will play out tonight from London, Ontario, Canada.