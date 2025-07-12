Disappointing start for Death Riders at AEW All In 2025; Jon Moxley will not be happy!

The Death Riders might have disappointed the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, after the opening match at All In 2025. The faction faced a major setback at the event.
The All In Texas event opened with the AEW World Trios Championship match between The Opps and Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Gabe Kidd of the Death Riders. As PAC has been out of action for quite some time, he was replaced by the NJPW star on the challengers' side.
It was a decent trios encounter with Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata doing some great teamwork to defend their World Trios Title. At the end of the multi-man action, Joe secured the win for his team to retain the championship.
The Opps were the ones who dethroned the Death Riders as the Trios Champions a few months ago. At All In, Claudio and Wheeler Yuta, alongside Gabe Kidd, failed to regain the title. Jon Moxley would not be pleased at all with the setback faced by his faction in the opening match of the Texas event.
Jon Moxley is slated to defend his AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page later in the show. It remains to be seen what part the Death Riders will play in the match.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!