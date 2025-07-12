  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley
  • Disappointing start for Death Riders at AEW All In 2025; Jon Moxley will not be happy!

Disappointing start for Death Riders at AEW All In 2025; Jon Moxley will not be happy!

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jul 12, 2025 20:09 GMT
Jon Moxley AEW
Jon Moxley might be angry with an All In result (Source-AEW on Facebook)

The Death Riders might have disappointed the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, after the opening match at All In 2025. The faction faced a major setback at the event.

Ad

The All In Texas event opened with the AEW World Trios Championship match between The Opps and Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Gabe Kidd of the Death Riders. As PAC has been out of action for quite some time, he was replaced by the NJPW star on the challengers' side.

It was a decent trios encounter with Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata doing some great teamwork to defend their World Trios Title. At the end of the multi-man action, Joe secured the win for his team to retain the championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Opps were the ones who dethroned the Death Riders as the Trios Champions a few months ago. At All In, Claudio and Wheeler Yuta, alongside Gabe Kidd, failed to regain the title. Jon Moxley would not be pleased at all with the setback faced by his faction in the opening match of the Texas event.

Jon Moxley is slated to defend his AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page later in the show. It remains to be seen what part the Death Riders will play in the match.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications