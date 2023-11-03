Disappointing update on AEW World Champion MJF's role in upcoming movie

AEW World Champion MJF is set to star in the movie 'Iron Claw' and many fans expected The Devil to have a major role, however that does not seem to be the case according to a recent report.

The Iron Claw is set to release on December 22, 2023, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MJF is set to play the character of Lance Von Erich, a heel adversary of Zac Efron (played by the lead character, Kevin Von Erich). Lance is the fake cousin of Kevin Von Erich and was his tag team partner for a few years.

"The Hollywood Reporter did a story on people who could potentially fill the action hero shoes of people like Stallone, Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, and Mel Gibson and listed 25 names. MJF, even with limited acting experience, was on the list. They put over his appearance in the “Iron Claw” movie and seemed to think he plays a heel adversary of Zac Efron (who plays the lead character, Kevin Von Erich). Actually, he portrays Lance Von Erich, the fake cousin who was a tag team partner for a few years which is a minor role. He’s done other film work including the movie we noted a few weeks ago"

This is set to be a minor role which will come as a disappointment to many fans who believed that Maxwell Jacob Friedman would portray an important or possibly a main role in the movie.

AEW World Champion MJF shares a heartwarming story about Kenny Omega

The fans are still talking about the main event of last week's Collision which saw MJF defend his AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega in a 30-minute bout. After the show went off the air, Max had some emotional words for his opponent.

The AEW World Champion took a microphone and shared a story from his early days in professional wrestling:

"I was 19 years old at an independent wrestling promotion," said MJF. "It was literally the first wrestling promotion that I went to outside of my training school, Create A Pro Wrestling Academy. It was called Five Borough Wrestling. I had a match on the opening of the show. Guys that I aspired to reach the heights of in this sport were guys like Bryan Danielson, guys like Samoa Joe, who’s kind of an a**hole, and most certainly, guys like Kenny f**king Omega."

The AEW World Champion also revealed the conversation he had with Kenny Omega at the show which stuck with him:

"Now that night, you had no reason to stop and watch my match. I was a p**s pot. But you watched my match, you pulled me to the side, and you let me pick your brain that night. You might not remember that, but I sure as hell do." [H/T WrestleZone]

