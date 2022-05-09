"Needs to figure out a way " - Disco Inferno advises what 27-year-old female British star needs to do to outclass everyone in AEW

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently offered advice to AEW star Jamie Hayter on what changes she needs to bring to become a top star.

The 27-year-old British wrestler has associated herself with former Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker and Rebel since she signed with the company last year. While Hayter has shown great potential as an in-ring performer and on the mic, she has often failed to win big matches.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno asserted that Jamie Hayter needs training and outlined that she needs to make herself look like a million bucks.

"She [Jamie Hayter] needs to be coached and how to be a star that involves not being one of the Kmart Divas, looking like all the other girls that start dressing like Jade Cargill does, who is out-shining all those girls, you know, looks wise because she looks like a million bucks. So Jamie Hayter needs to figure out a way to make herself look like a million bucks when she's out there," Inferno said. [1:24:18 - 1:24:38]

The former Goddess of Stardom Champion made a name for herself in AEW after she stood toe-to-toe with some top-tier talents like Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho, and even Britt Baker when they collided long before becoming allies.

Arguably, Hayter's biggest win thus far came against the reigning Undisputed ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez on the March 9th episode of AEW Rampage.

AEW star Jamie Hayter will take on Toni Storm in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

The 27-year-old's quest to reach the pinnacle of the women's division has already begun with a recent victory over Skye Blue in the qualifiers for the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

She is now set to face former WWE Superstar Toni Storm, who defeated The Bunny to advance into the tournament. The two women will collide for the first time on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

On Rampage last week, Jamie Hayter joined forces with Baker in a losing effort against Storm and Ruby Soho in a grueling tag team contest.

It will be interesting to see whether Hayter can defeat Storm in the tournament's quarterfinals this week.

