Disco Inferno claims rising AEW duo "don't show any personality"

Disco Inferno was unimpressed with the quality of work produced during this week's AEW Dynamite from Top Flight.

Darius and Dante Martin teamed this week against two-thirds of the AEW Trios Tag Champions, The Young Bucks. It was the third time the teams have met, with The Bucks winning both their matches beforehand. The third time proved to be a charm for the high-flying duo this week as Top Flight upset The Young Bucks.

With the Bucks fresh into their second reign with the trios titles, the win served to provide a decent rub for the rising stars. However, Disco Inferno remains unimpressed by their character. He remarked on that fact during Keepin' it 100, where his gripe appeared to be their lack of attention to detail when compared to the Bucks:

"Everybody thinks that these Top Flight guys are great, they need work on their details, like I said, they don't show any personality out there at all. And then the Young Bucks do, right, like the Young Bucks know how to stop and work the crowd." - Disco Inferno said. (4:42-4:54)

Top Flight has only been wrestling since 2016. They started appearing for AEW in 2020 but have yet to capture a title in the promotion. They have previously held titles on the independent circuit, notably a 288-day reign with the United Glory tag titles.

The Young Bucks honored Jay Briscoe throughout their bout during AEW Dynamite

The world was rocked by the loss of another tag team stalwart, Jay Briscoe, earlier this week as he tragically passed away on Tuesday. With The Briscoes having been major players in the ROH tag division for over 20 years, they shared the ring and the locker room with The Young Bucks for many years.

AEW Dynamite was forbidden from hosting a tribute to Jay Briscoe himself. But the Bucks still managed to pay homage to their late friend as they donned armbands which were seen throughout the night. Prior to the match's start, Matt Jackson made a point of kissing the armband and looking to the sky.

What did you make of Top Flight during this week's Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes