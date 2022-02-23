"I'm blaming him" - WCW veteran is unhappy with Christian Cage's work in AEW 

Disco Inferno recently shared his opinions on Christian Cage's work alongside Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express in AEW.

Many fans have grown concerned over Captain Charisma's booking, as he hasn't wrestled a singles match in AEW since challenging then World Champion Kenny Omega at All Out 2021.

Over the last few months, Christian has aligned himself with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, working as an on-screen mentor to the duo.

Jay 'Christian' Reso @Christian4Peeps 1 yr ago today I took my career back. Man, 2021 was wild, I was involved in 3 PPV main events for 3 different companies & had some special moments. That being said, @AEW is my home for the rest of my career. So what do I want in 2022? The world, Chico, and everything in it. 1 yr ago today I took my career back. Man, 2021 was wild, I was involved in 3 PPV main events for 3 different companies & had some special moments. That being said, @AEW is my home for the rest of my career. So what do I want in 2022? The world, Chico, and everything in it. https://t.co/dKX8SeXrpb

One among the many who are unhappy with the former WWE Champion's presentation in AEW is Disco Inferno. Speaking on the podcast, Keepin' It 100, the WCW veteran argued that Christian should take responsibility for leading Jurassic Express, as the Tag Team Champions are pretty "boring."

Inferno explained that the veteran performer is quite funny and entertaining and could elevate Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus if he steps up.

"This is Christian's fault. He needs to take control of this group (Jurassic Express) and make them interesting because he's funny, he's good on the mic, and these guys are not. And you need to take all the pieces and try to make these guys more entertaining, and they should do that by browbeating them and making fun of them in a humorous kind of light-hearted way. This is all on him, to be honest, I'm blaming him," said Disco Inferno. ( 3:18 - 3:57)

Disco Inferno feels AEW needs more writers

Citing the example of Jurassic Express' backstage promo from last week's Dynamite, Disco Inferno stated that the company needs more writers as the performers aren't coming up with "good stuff."

He added that most promos are boring, which plays a role in the show's dwindling ratings.

"There's no one in charge of writing in AEW except Tony Khan who writes certain things but on a day-to-day basis, you're pretty much in charge of your own writing. Bro, that's what the entire show looks like. It looks like there's no stuff being written, and guys are being left to themselves to come up with stuff, and I'm sorry, you're not coming up with good stuff. The ratings are showing because these intervie segments are generally boring," said Inferno. (4:50 - 5:14)

Drain Bamager #FreeMustafaAli @DrainBamager Ever since the Casino Battle Royale back in May... Christian Cage has been biding his time and waiting for that perfect opportunity to screw Jungle Boy.



Another subtle yet long term AEW story about to be unfolded very soon, if not as soon as this Wednesday. Ever since the Casino Battle Royale back in May... Christian Cage has been biding his time and waiting for that perfect opportunity to screw Jungle Boy.Another subtle yet long term AEW story about to be unfolded very soon, if not as soon as this Wednesday. https://t.co/dCWW0VJiCx

It'll be interesting to see what AEW has in store for Christian Cage in the future, as he's too good a performer to remain on the sidelines for long.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's assessment of Christian Cage's booking in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/ T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy