Disco Inferno defends Tony Khan as the promoter of AEW

Disco Inferno defended AEW boss Tony Khan on the latest episode of Keepin’ it 100 with Konnan. Asked about his opinion on Tony Khan’s comments about NWA on Full Gear Media Scrum, the former WCW TV Champion said:

“He does have a point. Because he shouldn't be having to be the one saying this. They should have said it. He does have a deal [with NWA].”

Tony Khan answered questions in the post-show Media Scrum after Full Gear. He mentioned there that he feels less credited for what he has done for the NWA shows in recent weeks. He added that talent from AEW had appeared for NWA under his payroll. But NWA has never publicly thanked him for it.

Critics of Khan consider this a gesture of self-obsession. But Disco Inferno rejected such accusations. He admitted Khan was right on the issue.

He believes every promoter deserves credit for providing talent to a different promotion. This is an age-old tradition in pro wrestling. He also defended Khan for asking fans to make their friends and family members watch AEW Dynamite. He thinks this is a measure that every promoter should take to help publicize their show.

Disco Inferno has been known to be critical of Tony Khan and AEW in the past. But he proved that his opinions are not biased.

Tony Khan promises to announce the schedule for the Owen Hart Cup in AEW Winter is Coming

It has previously been reported that the AEW owner was in talks with Dr. Martha Hart and the Owen Hart Foundation. All Elite Wrestling promised exclusive Owen Hart merchandise, as well as a tournament to pay tribute to the legacy of the late, Canadian legend.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Thank you everyone who watched #AEWRampage tonight on TNT! Thanks to you great wrestling fans around the world + the generosity of Dr. Martha Hart, on Wednesday 12/15 Winter is Coming #AEWDynamite , we’ll have more info including schedule for the highly anticipated Owen Hart Cup! Thank you everyone who watched #AEWRampage tonight on TNT! Thanks to you great wrestling fans around the world + the generosity of Dr. Martha Hart, on Wednesday 12/15 Winter is Coming #AEWDynamite, we’ll have more info including schedule for the highly anticipated Owen Hart Cup!

On November 19, Khan tweeted that Winter is Coming will be held on December 15. The schedule for the Owen Hart Cup is likely to be revealed on that special episode of AEW Dynamite. He also thanked Martha Hart for that tweet.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What are you expecting to happen at Winter is Coming, 2021? Tell us below in the comments section.

Jeff Hardy teases a reunion with his brother Matt in AEW here

Edited by Ryan K Boman