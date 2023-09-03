Disco Inferno has a four-word reaction to AEW terminating CM Punk's contract

CM Punk, one of AEW’s most marketable names, has been let go by the company. Tony Khan put out a statement that said he had to fire the face of Collision, and that he had no choice left, after Punk got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In last week.

AEW’s twitter account also posted a video of Tony Khan where he went into detail about the whole fracas surrounding the firing. He explained what exactly had happened, and gave reasons for his firing of CM Punk. He also remarked that his life was in danger, which caught the attention of former wrestler, Disco Inferno.

Referencing Khan’s comments, Disco put out a tweet that read:

“LIVES WERE IN DANGER!!”

While it is not certain as to what Disco was implying, and whether or not it was sarcastic, the firing of Punk has definitely taken the world of wrestling by storm.

And to top it all off and make matters worse for Tony Khan, AEW All Out will be held in Punk’s hometown of Chicago If history is anything to go by, the fans will hijack the show with chants of CM Punk, and it will no doubt be one to watch out for.

The timing of this announcement couldn’t have come at a worse time for Tony Khan and AEW, and one can only hope that All Out will be a success given that All In was a monumental success last week.

