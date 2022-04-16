"And now they don't have Cody" – Disco Inferno points out one big problem with AEW

Disco Inferno and Konnan recently discussed AEW's creative team and asserted that Tony Khan should focus on enlarging his crew.

While Khan has been a jack of all trades since the company's inception, he still has a lot on his plate, especially now that he has acquired ROH.

While the head honcho has the final say on the creative process, he has a few helping hands from AEW star QT Marshall and the other EVPs: The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

On the Keeping It 100 podcast, Inferno shared his belief that Khan should have more experienced members working in his creative team rather than a bunch of wrestlers. The WCW veteran added that Cody Rhodes' departure has left a void backstage:

"They can use anybody that has a good mind for the business there. If their creative team is Tony, QT Marshall, The Young Bucks, and Kenny, those are guys that never, like, were part of regular weekly high rated television in the states. You need somebody in there that had that experience, at least a few people. We said this all along, would you agree with that? And now they don't have Cody." (from 0:22 to 0:53)

Konnan chimed in and said Tony Khan needs to remove the weight off his shoulders and recruit some industry veterans:

"It's too much of a workload for him, and he's just not the writer. He's the owner. He's a talent scout. He's, you know what I'm saying? He's at the gorilla position. He's, you know, bro you can't do it all by yourself, you gotta delegate authority." (from 0:54 to 1:11)

Tony Khan will make a "huge" announcement on AEW Dynamite

In the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan will make a huge announcement on the show. So far, several different assumptions have been thrown into the hat as to what the owner could be hiding up his sleeve.

It is possible that Khan may announce a new signing, given that he's been on a signing spree for quite a long time now. It could also be related to a broadcasting deal of sorts for ROH.

Whether or not any of these preassumptions turn out to be true, AEW has undoubtedly got people excited heading into the Dynamite episode next week.

