WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently made news after criticizing AEW stars for their wrestling style. Ross simply isn't a fan of one particular spot which needs several wrestlers to form a huddle on the floor, while another wrestler adjusts themselves on the top turnbuckle and then dives on their opponents.

Jim Ross stated that he doesn't buy into that move, and most of the responses that he received from fans were supportive. Former WCW star Disco Inferno was asked about Jim Ross' comments, and he was in complete agreement as well.

That's another thing that's very cartoonish.

Inferno then explained how the move originated in Mexico years ago and required the wrestler on top to jump on the one at the bottom and drive him into the seats behind him, like a missile. He then said that he doesn't have any idea how it graduated into what it has become now.

I don't know how that's graduated into... six or seven or eight guys are gonna stand here, and we're gonna see you coming, you jump over the rope, we're all gonna catch you, and all of us are gonna fall down, every single time.

Jim Ross' criticism didn't sit well with some AEW stars

Some AEW wrestlers weren't thrilled with Ross' comments, while others like Dax Harwood and Darby Allin agreed with him. Here's what one of the stars said:

Everyone is doing what they have been taught. I agree that sometimes things need to be slowed down but that won’t happen when the guy who is supposed to help put us over is going out there and publicly burying us.

