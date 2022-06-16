"Why he's gotten like this"- Disco Inferno speaks on notable AEW personality's statement to throw him out if he shows up backstage

Former WCW star Disco Inferno recently gave his response to Tony Schiavone's statement about throwing him out if he ever showed up backstage in AEW.

Tony Schiavone is one of the most experienced personalities in pro-wrestling today. With over 4 decades in the industry, Schiavone is a renowned commentator and senior producer who has worked for AEW since its advent.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno gave his two cents on a harsh statement Schiavone directed at him. The former WCW Cruiserweight Champion stated that he has nothing against the veteran.

"I am taking the high road here. Because I got nothing against Tony. If he's actually mad because I said I don't think his look of wearing that earring. I just don't think he needs that. I've never criticized his performance ever." (3.14-3.40)

He continued by outlining the potential reasons behind Schiavone's grim statement about him:

"If he's really mad that I critique the booking or stuff I see on the show, that has nothing to do with him. But he's taking up for the AEW banner. I've never criticized his work. I think he's a good announcer. It's interesting why he's gotten this. I wonder if people have fed him fake news." (4.13-4.52)

Dan Griffin @DanGriffin21 ‘What rock he crawl out from under?’ ‘Would someone remove him please?’ Tony Schiavone summing up Disco Inferno. Has anyone ever been happy to see him? #WCWNitro ‘What rock he crawl out from under?’ ‘Would someone remove him please?’ Tony Schiavone summing up Disco Inferno. Has anyone ever been happy to see him? #WCWNitro

Disco Inferno voiced his thoughts on a regular spot involving Tony Schiavone

During his time in Tony Khan's promotion, Tony Schiavone has often been seen interviewing wrestlers and personalities in the ring. He usually asks them various questions regarding their plans and actions, which allows the wrestlers to cut a promo. The veteran also works as a senior producer backstage.

Disco Inferno also discussed statements he has made regarding a regular spot involving Schiavone interviewing the wrestlers in the ring:

"All I've ever said that is that I don't think Tony looks good with earring, number one. Number two, every single time Tony introduces them (perfomers) by the talk, they come out there and kick him out of the ring. That's not a criticism of him. I don't know why they use him for that spot when they constantly do that with him." (3.40-3.59)

It's relatively common to see veterans of the game express their opinions on each other in today's industry. It will be interesting to see if Tony Schiavone reacts to Disco Inferno's thoughts about his statement.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when using quotes from this article.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy Tony Schiavone's work in AEW? Yes No 0 votes so far