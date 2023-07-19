Disco Inferno rips top AEW faction's gimmick, says it would have been 10 times better in WWE

WCW veteran Disco Inferno has weighed in with his thoughts on a top AEW stable. He believes the group could be ten times better if it were backed by WWE production.

The stable in question is the House of Black. The current AEW World Trios Champions have become known for their ominous presence, dark look, and unforgiving in-ring style.

Disco Inferno believes that the group could have been even better than it already is if they were part of the WWE roster instead of AEW. Here's what he said on the Keepin' It 100 podcast about the Malakai Black-led faction.

"I like the House of Black, their presentation is very good, but if this gimmick was in WWE, it would be ten times better with the production machine behind it."

Inferno elaborated on this point by saying that All Elite Wrestling tends to get a bit confused about its plans for the group.

"Also, I don't like the (...) they do the lights on, lights off, right? But it's very weird when their segments [are] over, they turn the lights off and go to commercial, which is kind of weird because when you turn the lights off, there is an anticipation from the fans. 'Okay, who's going to be in the ring when they come back on?'" [3:53 - 4:06]

The former WCW personality highlighted All Elite Wrestling's potential shortcomings in presenting the group:

"They end the segments by turning the lights off, which is a weird out. You can tell [AEW] is just confused like how to actually build and produce this gimmick because it's not the WWE production machine." [4:07 - 4:46]

House of Black will be in action this Saturday on AEW Collision

Regardless of what people think of their gimmick and presentation, House of Black has been one of the most dominant acts in All Elite Wrestling so far in 2023.

But can the group continue their dominance this Saturday on AEW Collision when they will again defend their World Trios Championship against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn? Only time will tell.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn were defeated by the House of Black at Double or Nothing. But the trio appeared on the recent Battle of the Belts VII event to say that they were activating their rematch clause and are coming back more fired up than ever.

