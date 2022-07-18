"She's kind of hot" - Disco Inferno says top AEW star's girlfriend will fit better in WWE

Disco Inferno recently spoke about Jungle Boy's girlfriend, AEW star Anna Jay, and her potential in WWE.

During the Fyter Fest (week 1) edition of Dynamite last week, Jay's five-match winning streak ended abruptly against Serena Deeb. The two women pushed each other to their limits that night. The former WWE Superstar applied her signature Serenity Lock, which forced the 24-year-old star to tap out.

While the audience seems to have enjoyed every bit of this first-time-ever clash, Inferno certainly didn't relish it as much as everybody else did.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno asserted that Deeb and Jay didn't put on a good match, and both women looked sloppy:

"I don't know if Serena Deeb was intentionally trying to make Anna Jay look bad, or if she just like laid out a bunch of stuff that was kind of difficult to do that made both of them not look good with all these reversals and stuff, and everything they were doing in this match. This match was not good," Inferno said. (20:28)

Disco Inferno shared his belief that Anna Jay would fit in much better in the WWE system than in AEW because of her endearing personality:

"They tried to do like a fusion MMA style on this and everything, and that's not Anna Jay. She's just like hot. Bro Anna Jay would look better in WWE. She wouldn't be like some of the B players they have in their women [division] She could easily be a B player on that show because she's kind of hot," he added (20:51)

AEW star Serena Deeb will have an uphill task next week

It's unknown what AEW has in store for Anna Jay next, but Serena Deeb is heading to ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on July 23rd.

She will challenge Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women's World Championship.

The two female stars recently formed a temporary alliance and even went on to tag together in five consecutive victories. However, Deeb and Martinez will now be slugging it out for the most prestigious prize in the ROH women's division.

The Woman of a Thousand Holds has rebounded from her title loss at the hands of AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa at Double or Nothing.

Martinez has been undefeated since winning the ROH Women's World Championship from Deonna Purrazzo in a title unification match in May.

It will be interesting to see whether Serena Deeb fulfills her prophecy of winning a women's title, which has eluded her throughout her career.

