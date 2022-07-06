"Best tag team in professional wrestling" - Wrestling veteran thinks The Usos are better than AEW's The Young Bucks 

Disco Inferno feels that The Usos is the best tag team in the world today, even better than AEW Tag Team Champions, Young Bucks, and FTR.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are going through arguably the best phase of their careers, having recently captured both SmackDown and RAW Tag Team titles. At Money In The Bank 2022, the duo retained their championships against The Street Profits in a barnburner of a match that many proclaimed to be the best of the year.

Moreover, fans often claim that Jimmy and Jey Uso are the best tag team duo in the business owing to their all-around work. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin It 100, Disco Inferno also echoed similar sentiments.

The wrestling veteran stated that The Usos were better than AEW's The Young Bucks and FTR since, apart from only wrestling, they were also great at other aspects of working on live TV.

"WWE fans and AEW fans would argue back and forth over who the best tag team is. FTR, The Young Bucks, or The Usos. Usos, right now, because of the fact they excellent weekly television with vignettes, promos, and every tool. I would say they are by far the best tag team in professional wrestling today because they have excelled at all five tools that you need in wrestling," said Disco Inferno. (From 1:16 - 1:44)

Check out the full video below:

AEW duo FTR recently sent a message to The Usos

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, who recently won the IWGP World Tag Team Championship, apart from also holding the ROH and AAA Tag Team titles, sent a cryptic message to The Usos a few days ago.

Sharing a picture of themselves with all their gold, FTR namedropped Jimmy and Jey Uso in the caption.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and FTR are no strangers to each other, having wrestled several memorable matches against each other before Harwood and Wheeler departed WWE. Considering both duos are thriving in their respective promotions, it'll be interesting to see if they ever collide again.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin It 100 and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far