"It's annoying" - WCW veteran Disco Inferno slams 22-year-old AEW star being dubbed the "next" Hulk Hogan

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently gave his take on 22-year-old AEW star Hook on the latest edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast. Hook, who is still unbeaten in AEW, has already built up quite a following among fans in his short career.

Speaking of Hook, Disco Inferno felt that some of the hype may be premature, as fans have not gotten a chance to see Hook cut many promos yet. He also felt that fans who were already comparing Hook to Hulk Hogan were doing Taz's son a disservice by putting unnecessary pressure on him.

"Hook is way overhyped right now," said Disco Inferno. "He's had four matches, they've all been squashes. We don't even know if they guy can cut a promo, there's so many unknowns with this kid that now it's annoying that people are talking of this guy as the next Hulk Hogan already and it's like... come on guys, don't do that to this kid."

Disco Inferno elaborated by arguing that some fans and critics now want to see Hook fail, given the way the young star has been hyped up since his debut.

"It's like... he's a kid, now they're putting all this pressure on him and now what they've done is, these dirt sheet guys and these fans, they've created that segment of people that now are actively looking for him to screw up and they're going to let everybody know when he does," Disco Inferno continued. "That's what this environment brings. You overhype somebody, he better be perfect going forward cause any imperfection that this guy has, the trolls are going to come out of the woodwork."

To hear more of Disco Inferno's thoughts about Hook, check out the video below.

Hook is still undefeated in AEW

Since his debut, Hook has picked up a few dominant wins. He has impressed fans with decisive victories over Fuego Del Sol, Bear Bronson and Aaron Solo. Most recently, Hook defeated Serpentico to extend his undefeated streak.

Hook looks set for a feud with QT Marshall, as the leader of The Factory has repeatedly called him out for being disrespectful. Hook has already laid Marshall out twice, and it looks like an official match will follow.

Have you enjoyed Hook's run in AEW so far? Sound off below.

