"What are we doing here?"- Disco Inferno slams AEW for booking poor angle involving WWE legend's son

Former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Disco Inferno has weighed in with his opinion on the recent booking of AEW star Hook. The veteran also criticized how the 22-year-old has seemingly been paired with Danhausen.

After becoming the first-ever recipient of the "QT Marshall Certificate of Accomplishment," Hook slammed Marshall's protege Aaron Solo through the framed certificate and left the ring.

On his way back to the locker room, Hook was confronted by Danhausen, who tried to curse the cold-hearted handsome devil but was unsuccessful. Danhausen has since tried to figure out why Hook is immune to his curses, perhaps finding the answer in the form of a bag of potato chips.

The whole angle has proved too ridiculous for Disco Inferno, who slammed the segment of Hook's "No Selling" Danhausen's curse on a recent episode of the Keepin It 100 podcast.

"Did you see Danhausen do that spot on Rampage where Hook was walking back the ramp and Danhausen tried to put a spell on him? And Hook no sold the spell. And like bro, the people who watched the show were like ‘that was the greatest spot ever,’ and I’m like ‘oh my god, what are we doing here people?,"said Disco Inferno. (0:11-0:32)

Could this be setting up a future match between Hook and Danhausen? Only time will tell.

Hook is currently undefeated in AEW

Taz's son has been a revelation in AEW since his in-ring debut in December 2021. The upstart has proven to be one of the most popular stars on the entire roster without uttering a single word.

Hook is undefeated with six wins and zero losses, with his most significant win coming on the Buy-In show before the Revolution pay-per-view against QT Marshall. The Team Taz member's win in that bout is what garnered him Marshall's "Certificate of Excellence."

