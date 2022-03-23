"Why are we letting Sting do this?"- Disco Inferno slams AEW locker room for allowing the veteran to put his body at risk

Disco Inferno recently lashed out at AEW for allowing wrestling legend Sting to put his body at risk.

The Icon has experienced a career resurgence since returning to pro wrestling in AEW in late 2020. The Vigilante, who recently turned 63 years old, has wrestled in eight matches thus far.

Much to everyone's surprise, the veteran has hardly shown any significant signs of ring rust. Moreover, the WCW legend has had some high risk-taking bumps during his matches. He's been a sight to behold, glimpsing a man of his age in such incredible shape. But at the same time, it has left fans and veterans agonizing about a potential injury to the star.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno cited Big E's recent horrific neck injury to explain why Sting shouldn't be risking his body, especially given that age is not on his side:

"I think every single show somebody is going through a table at one point during the show. [...] They do all these things. They're very risky, especially for a guy like his age, and they don't mean anything, because they do them all the time [...] Sting's diving through tables and stuff. I'm like, what on earth are these guys doing out there? You know, I just think he is taking too many risks. I'd hate to see him get hurt. I hate it. You know, Big E just broke his neck," Disco said. [1:04 - 1:50]

Inferno further slammed the AEW locker room for showing a lack of concern for The Icon's health, saying that there is no voice in the locker room.

Here's what he had to say:

"You know what? If he wants to do that, it's fine. But like, there's nobody there saying, bro, we can't let Sting do this. Come on. Why are we letting Sting do this? Like, where's that voice in the room? I don't think that voice is there. Which is why all this sh*t keeps happening." [2:05 - 2:20]

You can check out the entire clip from the podcast below:

Sting will be in action on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday

Regardless of the critique from Disco Inferno, The Icon will continue to rewrite the final chapter of his pro wrestling career the way he desires. The 63-year-old will lace up his boots again this Wednesday night when he teams up with his protege Darby Allin and The Hardys.

The babyface team will collide with The Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade of the AFO in an eight-man Tornado tag team match.

The Icon and his protege have been on a roll in the tag team division and are currently undefeated in six tag team matches thus far. Meanwhile, Jeff and Matt recently won their first match back together in over two years. With momentum on their side, it will be interesting to see how these men co-exist when they team up for the first time.

