"Don't know what the point of that was" - Disco Inferno criticizes AEW for questionable booking of top storyline

Former WCW star Disco Inferno slammed AEW for what he thought was a pointless direction in the Tony Khan-MJF storyline.

The Salt of the Earth cut a scathing promo that mainly centered on Khan on the June 1 episode of Dynamite. During the promo, Friedman called the AEW President a "f***ing mark" and asked the latter to fire him.

However, on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Inferno was asked if Khan would ever wrestle on AEW television. The former WCW star revealed that he had no idea what was going on with the issue, especially if it was a work.

Disco lamented that if the controversy wasn't a work, allowing MJF to lash out on the mic and removing him from television afterward was "idiotic."

"If it wasn't a work, it's idiotic that you gave that guy a live mic on TV when you were having issues with them just for you know.... I don't know what the point of that was. If literally you gave the guy a live mic, didn't know what he's going to say, he buried you guys and now you kicked him off TV," Inferno said. [0:48 - 1:04]

The veteran added that the company should do something now because the heat surrounding the issue has already cooled.

Disco Inferno wants AEW to make MJF do something "crazy"

During the same episode, Inferno thought The Salt of the Earth was good on making something noticeable. He suggested that AEW should create noise by allowing MJF to do crazy stuff, like Brian Pillman's "Loose Cannon" promo in WCW.

"This kid's pretty creative. I mean honestly, if you wanna do the buzz, this has got to be like [Brian] Pillman. He's gonna do something f**ing crazy next next time he comes on TV like he shows up so you know like in the crowd or something like or something." [1:42 - 1:55]

It's been a month since MJF was last seen on television, as he was promptly removed from all the company's programs and advertisements following the promo. It remains to be where the MJF-Tony Khan feud will lead to and when the former will show up in the company.

