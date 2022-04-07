"Kept doing the exact same thing with him over and over"- Disco Inferno questions AEW for it's poor booking of WWE legend's son

Disco Inferno recently expressed some concerns regarding Hook's booking in AEW.

The 22-year-old star has relished a meteoric rise since making his in-ring debut late last year. Hook has squashed every opponent he has been in the ring with thus far, with his biggest win coming off against QT Marshall at Revolution 2022. In recent weeks, the company has started teasing a feud between Hook and Danhausen.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno asserted that AEW has no clue what to do with the WWE legend's son other than to book him in for squash matches.

"I could have told you where Hook was going. Everybody and their mother was talking about oh! Hook's the next [big thing] just because the guy had a couple of squash matches, so I'm like, alright, they haven't figured out what to do with him next," Inferno said. "Find out what to do with him next and show me some range, show me some promo ability, show me that can get me interested in watching his matches because like there was interest out of the gate, but you just kept doing the exact same thing with him over and over, and it's like you lose interest." [0:30-0:55]

Inferno further questioned how a comical spooky character like Danhausen would help elevate Hook:

"You're putting him with the guy [Danhausen] that's trying to cast spells on people. So that's the last guy you should put him with. It's like he's with a fake character right off the bat. Come on. You're trying to push this guy like a young kid, shooter, you know, tough guy, and are you gonna put him with Danhausen?" Inferno added. [1:05-1:22]

You can check out the entire clip from the podcast below:

AEW star Hook's feud with QT Marshall may be far from over

While it is unknown when the company will pull the trigger on a potential first-time-ever match between Hook and Danhausen, the former's feud with Marshall has continued to evolve since the AEW Revolution 2022.

On the March 25 edition of Rampage, Marshall awarded Hook his Certificate of Accomplishment award.

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



#AEWRampage QT MarSHALL presented Hook with a Certificate of Accomplishment and Hook decided to bash Aaron Solo's head into it. QT MarSHALL presented Hook with a Certificate of Accomplishment and Hook decided to bash Aaron Solo's head into it.#AEWRampage https://t.co/JwrwPbikbU

However, it didn't sit well with Taz's son as he ended up smashing Aaron Solow's head into the award. Whether or not Marshall will lay out the challenge for a rematch with Hook remains to be seen.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

