"They did The Undertaker thing" - Wrestling legend slams former WWE Superstars' surprising title win in AEW

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently criticized Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland's monumental moment during the Fyter Fest (week 1) edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Swerve in Our Glory shook the wrestling world last Wednesday night when they became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. The duo competed in a three-way match featuring then champions The Young Bucks and Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs.

Everyone laid out their best maneuvers from their repertoire and put on a barnburner to steal the show. However, Inferno took issue with the pandemonium that ensued during the bout.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WCW veteran slammed the entire match for revolving around goofy spots. Inferno even called out the competitors for executing The Undertaker's Old School signature move.

"They were just doing too many goofy choreographed spots for me. I fast-forwarded to most of it. Every time I stopped, they were doing some goofy spots (..) Like they did a spot where they're climbing on their shoulders, walking on the ropes, and they're walking like they did The Undertaker thing. And they were both, each guy had the other guy, and the two guys were on the ropes like facing each other, standing on the ropes like yelling at each other, and then they finally decided to give them the pull so they could cross themselves, and I just thought some of these look ridiculous," Inferno said.(23:15)

Disco Inferno asserted that Starks and Hobbs were the most over of all teams that night and should have captured the gold instead:

"And bro like the the team you would think should go over because they have the most personality are the ones that they beat. Starks got beat in this," he added. (23:58)

What's next for the new AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland?

The Swerve in Our Glory's title win created an epoch-making moment on the show.

The former WWE Superstars became the first AEW team to have dethroned the champion without clinching a pinfall victory.

The Young Bucks' fairytale run with the tag team title ended abruptly in 28 days. Nick and Matt Jackson are now both the shortest and longest reigning tag team champions in the company's history.

It will be interesting to see whether The Bucks will demand a rematch considering that they were not pinned or submitted during the bout.

With AEW All Out pay-per-view fast approaching, the tag team title picture will likely become clearer in the next few weeks.

