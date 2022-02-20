Disco Inferno doesn't think Adam Cole should receive world title shot; names top AEW star as a deserving contender

Disco Inferno recently explained why MJF, not Adam Cole, should be the one to challenge 'Hangman' Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.

At this year's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, The Cowboy will put his title on the line against number one contender Adam Cole. Meanwhile, the second chapter of the long-running rivalry between Friedman and Punk will be written when the two collide in a Dog Collar match on March 6th.

While speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that the company had already elevated Friedman by booking him over Punk a few weeks ago. With that in mind, he believes The Salt of the Earth deserves a title shot instead of Cole right now:

"MJF is already in the spot he needs to be if this is where you wanted him to be. He's being elevated, he beat Punk! Bro, just think about it. They do wins and losses and rankings. In what combat league would Adam Cole be like fighting for the title and not MJF right now," Inferno said. (04:52)

Inferno further shared his thoughts on the ongoing storyline between Friedman and Punk. The WCW veteran feels these men have been overdoing the promo segments and have been less physical during the entire build-up.

Inferno said their feud is progressing at a snail's pace and thinks the company should have finished their saga already:

"They think these guys [MJF and CM Punk] are so great on the mic that they can talk for 15-20 minutes every show, and like, it's gonna be compelling, and unfortunately, it's not. You know, they're talking way too much, doing way too little, and this thing is going at snail's pace. This angle is going, it should be done already." (05:33)

Although Inferno has laid some fair points on the table, one must note that MJF has barely competed in recent months, which places him further down in AEW's ranking system. On the flip side, Adam Cole is undefeated in the singles competition with an impressive record of 11-0.

AEW star MJF recently ended the undefeated streak of CM Punk

A few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, CM Punk suffered a crushing loss at the hands of Friedman in front of his hometown of Chicago. Unfortunately, this brought an end to The Straight Edge Superstar's 10-match winning streak.

It's worth noting that Pinnacle enforcer Wardlow helped MJF score the pinfall victory over his rival. As a result, Punk has chosen a Dog Collar stipulation for their rematch in hopes that it will teach Friedman a lesson.

The two will square off at AEW Revolution on March 6 in Orlando, Florida.

