Disco Inferno quips top AEW star "isn't even close" to being bigger than Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WCW legend Disco Inferno took shots at AEW's top star Kenny Omega by claiming that he is not even close to being as big of a star as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.
The Tribal Chief has been ruling WWE for over two years now. From the moment he turned heel, the pro wrestling world got behind him. He was recently ranked number one in the PWI Top 500 rankings. On the other hand, Kenny Omega has been recognized by the wrestling world as one of the best wrestlers of all time.
Since the birth of AEW, the Internet Wrestling Community has been feuding about which promotion is better, AEW or WWE, and who is the more talented wrestler. One Stop Wrestling had a question for the Twitterverse. They asked who was better, The Tribal Chief or The Cleaner.
"Who is the bigger star in wrestling today? RT (retweet): Roman Reigns Like: Kenny Omega," One Stop Wrestling tweeted.
Former WCW World Television Champion Disco Inferno replied to the tweet with his pick as The Tribal Chief, claiming that Omega was nowhere near Reigns' level.
"Marks.....it's Roman and it isn't even close," Disco Inferno tweeted.
Fans share their opinion on if The Cleaner is better than Roman Reigns
The wrestling world was split between the top stars of each promotion.
Some believed the former AEW World Champion was by far the better wrestler.
Fans gave reasons why they believed their Tribal Chief is the best.
People also appreciated the stars and gave their honest opinions about them.
The Cleaner, The Young Bucks, and CM Punk are currently suspended from AEW after a backstage altercation following the post-All-Out media scrum.
On the other hand, Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against YouTube sensation Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Who is your pick for the biggest star in pro wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.
We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here