Disco Inferno quips top AEW star "isn't even close" to being bigger than Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WCW legend Disco Inferno took shots at AEW's top star Kenny Omega by claiming that he is not even close to being as big of a star as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been ruling WWE for over two years now. From the moment he turned heel, the pro wrestling world got behind him. He was recently ranked number one in the PWI Top 500 rankings. On the other hand, Kenny Omega has been recognized by the wrestling world as one of the best wrestlers of all time.

Since the birth of AEW, the Internet Wrestling Community has been feuding about which promotion is better, AEW or WWE, and who is the more talented wrestler. One Stop Wrestling had a question for the Twitterverse. They asked who was better, The Tribal Chief or The Cleaner.

"Who is the bigger star in wrestling today? RT (retweet): Roman Reigns Like: Kenny Omega," One Stop Wrestling tweeted.

One Stop Wrestling @1Stop_Wrestling Who is the bigger star in wrestling today?



RT: Roman Reigns



Like: Kenny Omega Who is the bigger star in wrestling today?RT: Roman Reigns Like: Kenny Omega https://t.co/GbubiQYr1l

Former WCW World Television Champion Disco Inferno replied to the tweet with his pick as The Tribal Chief, claiming that Omega was nowhere near Reigns' level.

"Marks.....it's Roman and it isn't even close," Disco Inferno tweeted.

Fans share their opinion on if The Cleaner is better than Roman Reigns

The wrestling world was split between the top stars of each promotion.

Some believed the former AEW World Champion was by far the better wrestler.

Progs @Coog2 @1Stop_Wrestling No contest, Kenny Omega winning on a landslide!!! @1Stop_Wrestling No contest, Kenny Omega winning on a landslide!!!

Agent Puma @AgentPuma_ @WhiteLOmega @1Stop_Wrestling 100% Omega I don't know what metric you could use to prove Roman is bigger. @WhiteLOmega @1Stop_Wrestling 100% Omega I don't know what metric you could use to prove Roman is bigger.

Fans gave reasons why they believed their Tribal Chief is the best.

Drip Poutine  @SuperiorPoutine @DemonteJones18 @1Stop_Wrestling Roman is the biggest wrestling star on the planet, no debate. Omega isn’t as big as you marks think he is, stop being delusional please it’s embarrassing 🤣 @DemonteJones18 @1Stop_Wrestling Roman is the biggest wrestling star on the planet, no debate. Omega isn’t as big as you marks think he is, stop being delusional please it’s embarrassing 🤣 https://t.co/heGt5bO9M5

𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐑𝐰𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧' @JasonHiddleston @1Stop_Wrestling Roman by far. It's not even like an AEW vs. WWE thing Roman's just more notable to people who aren't fans of the company @1Stop_Wrestling Roman by far. It's not even like an AEW vs. WWE thing Roman's just more notable to people who aren't fans of the company

GL @ProbNotThatGuy @1Stop_Wrestling One is the top guy for the biggest wrestling company on earth and the other isn’t even the top guy in the company he helped start @1Stop_Wrestling One is the top guy for the biggest wrestling company on earth and the other isn’t even the top guy in the company he helped start

Alucardsfate @alucardsfate @1Stop_Wrestling Omega isn't even the biggest star on his on show. @1Stop_Wrestling Omega isn't even the biggest star on his on show.

People also appreciated the stars and gave their honest opinions about them.

Amhlilhaus @amhlilhaus



Wwe could make manswa the biggest star in wrestling if he headlined everything and never lost



Vis a vis roman better promo, omega better in ring @1Stop_Wrestling Roman by defaultWwe could make manswa the biggest star in wrestling if he headlined everything and never lostVis a vis roman better promo, omega better in ring @1Stop_Wrestling Roman by defaultWwe could make manswa the biggest star in wrestling if he headlined everything and never lostVis a vis roman better promo, omega better in ring

Faysal Mursal⚡️ @Faysalmursal200 @1Stop_Wrestling @Blaze_Jules712_ Definitely Roman. And I’m saying this as both a WWE and AEW fan. Kenny may be the better wrestler, but Roman is a MUCH bigger star than him. @1Stop_Wrestling @Blaze_Jules712_ Definitely Roman. And I’m saying this as both a WWE and AEW fan. Kenny may be the better wrestler, but Roman is a MUCH bigger star than him.

Mongalo Moloko @Azanian_Gamer

Better wrestler? Omega by far @1Stop_Wrestling Bigger star ? Roman by farBetter wrestler? Omega by far @1Stop_Wrestling Bigger star ? Roman by farBetter wrestler? Omega by far

Plain Simple Jim @WhiteLOmega @1Stop_Wrestling 100% Roman I don't know what metric you could use to prove Omega is bigger. Better or other subjective things then yeah you could make the case for Omega. @1Stop_Wrestling 100% Roman I don't know what metric you could use to prove Omega is bigger. Better or other subjective things then yeah you could make the case for Omega.

The Cleaner, The Young Bucks, and CM Punk are currently suspended from AEW after a backstage altercation following the post-All-Out media scrum.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against YouTube sensation Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Who is your pick for the biggest star in pro wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far