"WWE doesn't want him" - Wrestling veteran unsure if Triple H would bring back 8-time world champion if he leaves AEW

Former WCW star Disco Inferno recently gave his thoughts on whether CM Punk could return to WWE if he leaves AEW.

Punk is allegedly suspended following an altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following All Out. He won his second AEW World Title on the night but went on a verbal tirade during the post-show media scrum. He was later stripped of his title.

Questions loom over whether or not he'll make his return to the promotion and what his next steps would be if he were to depart.

Disco Inferno explained during the Keepin' it 100 podcast that he felt as though Punk would not be returning to either AEW or WWE. He added that he feels Punk won't wrestle again if his current contract gets bought out.

"If Punk gets his contract bought out, he would have just spent two years and made 10 million okay. He's got plenty of money to live the rest of his life, stick it in an account where you get, you know, uou get paid 150-200,000 a year off of it. WWE doesn't want him, he's never going back there okay and this solidified why he's never going back there. I don't think he's going back to AEW either but the fact that he made 10 million I would suggest he's probably never going to wrestle again." [0:30 - 1:03]

The Second City Saint is a five-time WWE world champion, one-time ROH World Champion and a two-time All Elite Wrestling Champion.

Konnan believes CM Punk's AEW antics proved WWE was right about him

During the same episode of the podcast, Konnan explained that the All Out situation has only proved WWE to be right in their treatment of the former champion.

"I think that he proved WWE's point that he can be difficult and I just think he's one of these guys, you know, guys who really leave with a lot of heat, more heat than others and they become persona non grata like Warrior was for many years in WWE." [1:05 - 1:40]

CM Punk left WWE in 2014 and was later released by the promotion. He ventured into the UFC for a brief period, but that did not prove fruitful. He returned to pro wrestling with AEW in August last year.

