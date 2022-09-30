Disco Inferno explains the consequences WWE and AEW might face due to the NBC Universal and Warner Bros Discovery merger scheduled for 2024

WCW legend Disco Inferno has commented on the effects that the NBC Universal and Warner Bros Discovery scheduled for 2024 might have on WWE and AEW.

It is not unknown that All Elite Wrestling airs AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage on WBD channels TBS and TNT. However, the Stamford-based promotion broadcasts Monday Night Raw and WWE NXT on NBCU's USA Network. the merger of the two networks is being planned by Comcast CEO Brian Roberts.

Speaking recently on an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno explained that AEW is likely to face the axe if they decide to keep only one after the merger.

"It's not good for AEW because if they decide to just keep one, they are going to keep the one that looks more professional and has better production but I heard this thing is not even, they can't even start negotiating until 2024. So this a story that's like thats gestating right now but its not going to come to fruition for another like year and a half." (0:17-0:36)

He further went on to mention how singular entities buying the media could emerge as a problem.

"Its not good when there's a lot of media and then it's getting like media is constantly being bought up by you know singular entities. They are in charge of like a bunch of different media and stuff I think. But having certain people controlling the media it's not good, I mean you're not gonna, you give somebody controls the media they are going to control what they what you see in here, and like they can't do that. Because it's there company, they're like whatever's going on TV that's it's coming from the top you know, so like I'm not a fan of it but you know but it's definitely good for WWE." (0:40-1:31)

AEW are the only true competitor to WWE

Vince McMahon retired from his position as CEO of the company earlier this year, but prior to that, since taking over WWE 1982, there had been no stopping him. He purchased his rival promotion WCW in early 2000s which paved the way for his promotion to dominate the wrestling business.

However, with the inception of AEW in 2019, Vince's company is once again facing a potential competitor. Tony Khan, the president of the Jacksonville-based promotion, has taken huge steps by signing former WWE talent and presenting a more raw form of wrestling which has drawn quite a lot of eyeballs.

Wrestling from 80s/90s @Wrestling80s90s @steveaustinBSR



On This Day in Wrestling History - Vince McMahon gives Stone Cold Steve Austin ‘three options’ 25 years ago today on Monday Night RAW (9/29/97) @OTD_in_WWE On This Day in Wrestling History - Vince McMahon gives Stone Cold Steve Austin ‘three options’ 25 years ago today on Monday Night RAW (9/29/97) @OTD_in_WWE @steveaustinBSR https://t.co/lejFRhqWOu

Though there are a million miles for AEW to go before they overtake WWE, it is safe to say that they are the only true competitors.

Do you think Tony Khan can do the impossible? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from the article, please give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far