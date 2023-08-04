"Disgruntled, disrespected and disappointed" - Former WWE star unhappy over recent events in AEW

AEW star and the former best friend of Adam Cole has expressed his disgust and perhaps jealousy towards his ongoing bromance with AEW world champion MJF.

Adam Cole and the current AEW world champion, MJF, are the talk of the town among the wrestling community right now. The feel-good developing chemistry between the two, ever since they were forced to be a tag team for the blind eliminator tag team tournament, has been a treat to watch.

Furthermore, the team of "Better than You Bay Bay" managed to emerge victorious in the whole tournament as well. However, they came up short in capturing the AEW tag team titles from FTR. Regardless, the bromance of the duo remains strong, and fans are so happy to learn that.

However, not everyone seems to be delighted with the news, as Adam Cole's former best friend, Roderick Strong, has lately been seen being jealous of the bond between Max and Cole, and has perhaps had enough of being ignored by someone he used to be friends with.

Roderick Strong shared his disgust by posting an angry picture of himself, possibly as a message for Cole, with the following caption:

"Disgruntled, disrespected, and disappointed #Endofheartache."

Adam Cole and MJF are set to collide at the main event of AEW All In

Prior to their tag team title match against FTR, MJF promised Adam Cole that he would be the first to get a shot at the World title regardless of the win, loss, or draw. Following their loss at Collision, Maxwell announced on Dynamite 200 that he would defend the world title against his brochacho, Cole, at All In in Wembley.

The stakes couldn't be higher as the Wembley event is expected to be one of the greatest wrestling shows in terms of attendance, and performing in front of 75,000-plus fans in the main event would be a fitting reward for both wrestlers for their amazing work lately.

Moreover, the Wembley event is still a few weeks away, and it would be more than interesting to see whether creatives have some twists ahead of the main event or if things will go smoothly.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!