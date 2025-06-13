Disheartening news for AEW and Tony Khan; Summer Blockbuster 2025 ratings stumble badly

The 2025 Summer Blockbuster didn't deliver as AEW President Tony Khan would have expected. The show was heavily advertised a couple of months ago, and fans showed great interest in the episode. However, the ratings have sunk lower compared to last week.
Last week's Fyter Fest, which was also a four-hour show, managed to draw 655,000 total viewers in the first two hours and received a rating of 0.18 among the demographics. In the show's second half, it averaged an audience of 380,000 and received a rating of 0.10.
This Wednesday's Summer Blockbuster had a huge card lined up. Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay tore down the house for the second time in AEW. Jon Moxley and Hangman Page clashed, with the AEW World Champion gaining the upper hand. Kyle Fletcher edged closer to the TNT Championship. The episode was highly focused on the build to All In.
According to Wrestlenomics, Summer Blockbuster drew disappointing ratings. The first two-hour block garnered 597,000 viewers with a rating of 0.17. The second block drew 397,000 viewers and was rated 0.09. The special edition of the AEW show didn't draw well. While Fyter Fest was a huge success, this week's ratings may have left Tony Khan disappointed.
It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan will bounce back after the huge setback.
