Dissension within previous WWE management led to 2-time United States Champion's release 

AEW star Samoa Joe has reflected on his WWE release. During a recent conversation on The Sessions, he opened up about the same subject.

Joe was part of WWE from 2015 to 2022. During his time in the company, he won the NXT Championship thrice and was also a 2-time WWE United States Champion.

Speaking with Renee Paquette, Joe discussed the reasons that could've led to his WWE release. He also mentioned issues within his management.

"Being released from WWE the first time… I deign to say that initially, as I understand it, unconfirmed, there is issues between the two upper echelons in management and they were planning out their war with the careers and contracts of the people underneath them. So, after the initial one, I didn’t have much of a chance to grieve because essentially, I was hired back within hours. The second time, I just kind of chuckled as I realize it was very much the same situation. At the same time, I wasn’t bitter or mad. The truth of it is, and this is to give WWE some credence, is that I was expensive. "

He added:

"I was expensive to keep around. If cutting my contract, if they say that saved the company money, trust me, I believe it did. I wasn’t hot about that. It was just more the silliness of the situation, what they were doing, and the reasoning why they were doing it, which I can never officially confirm, but I’ve heard from enough people that I have a pretty good idea…including many of the people involved. After that, I think I spent a day pissed. More of the situation than the actual firing. Then, all these super awesome opportunities literally materialized,” said Samoa Joe. (H/T WrestlePurists)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “As I understand it, unconfirmed, there were issues between the two upper echelons of management



& they were playing out their war with the careers and contracts of the people underneath them.”



- Samoa Joe on WWE release

(via The Sessions) “As I understand it, unconfirmed, there were issues between the two upper echelons of management & they were playing out their war with the careers and contracts of the people underneath them.”- Samoa Joe on WWE release(via The Sessions) https://t.co/RVKYJy8xGR

Since signing with AEW, Joe has already been a huge hit for the promotion. He is a former TNT Champion and has worked under Ring of Honor, where he is the current ROH World Television Champion.

A now-former double champion, Joe dropped the TNT Championship to Darby Allin but is scheduled to face him in a rematch.

Former WWE star Samoa Joe was on a hot streak before losing the TNT Championship

Over the last few months, Samoa Joe has been on a tremendous run in AEW and Ring of Honor. He captured the ROH World Television Championship by beating the legendary Minoru Suzuki.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW

Tune in to "I am coming to take back what's mine. The KING will not usurped by a man like you." Former TNT Champion @samoajoe has his eyes firmly set on the TNT title!Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! "I am coming to take back what's mine. The KING will not usurped by a man like you." Former TNT Champion @samoajoe has his eyes firmly set on the TNT title!Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/Gcw5gvaNqW

Joe's first title defense was against Trent Beretta, as he went on to beat Jay Lethal, Josh Woods, Brian Cage, and Juice Robinson in title matches. Meanwhile, Joe captured the TNT Championship at Full Gear in Triple Threat Match involving Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs.

His TNT Championship defenses were against A.R. Fox, Darby Allin, and Wardlow before dropping the title to the newly crowned champion. Allin has already defended the title against Mike Bennett, Juice, Kushida, and Buddy Matthews.

Have you enjoyed Samoa Joe's AEW/Ring of Honor run so far? Sound off in the comment section

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes