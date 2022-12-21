"Do I want to wrestle anymore?" - Released WWE Superstar almost gave up on pro-wrestling after getting fired by Vince McMahon

An ex-WWE Superstar was apparently doubtful about her pro-wrestling career after her release.

The star in question, Athena (fka Ember Moon), has worked for both WWE and the developmental NXT brand. She was also the Women's Championship and Women's Tag Team Championship in NXT, making her the first woman to hold both titles simultaneously.

While she is currently signed to AEW, her future had felt bleak following her release from the Stamford-based Promotion. In a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, she stated the following:

"When I left WWE, that was the one thing I wanted to do, I wanted to figure out a way to get to AEW. When I walked out of that building, I thought, 'How in the blue hell do I get ahold of Tony Khan?' Between my rep and everything, we had kind of been in talks in December to see if there was interest. During my 90-day situation where I couldn't do anything, 'Ah, just kind of threw away the dream job. Do I want to wrestle anymore?'" she questioned. (H/T Fightful)

Athena became the ROH Women's Champion at this year's Final Battle pay-per-view. It remains to be seen how her title reign will progress in the coming weeks.

A WWE veteran recently praised Athena following a risky spot

While Athena had joined the Jacksonville-based promotion as a babyface, she underwent a surprise heel turn during a match on AEW Dark: Elevation.

The match featured the 34-year-old star going up against Jody Threat. Athena was seen using seemingly excessive force against her opponent, leading to speculation about whether the bout had gone awry due to her going into business for herself.

While claims of the fight going off-script were soon revealed to be just rumors, Athena still faced heavy criticism from fans. However, Dutch Mantell supported the star in an episode of Smack Talk.

“If anybody says to you ‘wrestling is fake,’ show them that tape right there, because it’s as real as it could possibly get, I mean in looking at. So I’ll give them credit for that because you know the purpose is to make it look—is realism, and that match had realism stamped on that part. When [Athena] took [Jody Threat] down, and then she kicked her and stumbled and she started laying those elbows in on her, yeah I appreciate that,” said Dutch Mantell. [5:09 - 5:44]

With her heel turn opening up a slew of potential opponents, only time will tell what Athena plans to do next.

Do you think Athena had a better run in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

