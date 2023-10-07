"Do they have to make this for 12-year-old children?" - WWE veteran lashes out at MJF segment on AEW Dynamite

During the September 27th edition of AEW Dynamite, a pre-recorded video of MJF and Adam Cole was shown in which the ROH Tag Champions went on a ride in Friedman's father's boat. The Devil asked Cole why he was absent for a large part of his AEW Title match against Samoa Joe at Grand Slam.

When Cole replied he was on a call with Roderick Strong, MJF contemplated hitting him with his Dynamite Diamond Ring but resisted the urge. The Panama City Playboy then gave him a friendship lesson and told him that one could have multiple friends.

During a recent edition of The Experience, Jim Cornette criticized the shenanigans on display in the segment, saying that such "goofy fake videos" will lessen the impact of one of them eventually turning on another.

"We've all become 12 years old mentally. Why is this? The idea that one of them might turn on the other one would be accentuated if you believed that this was actually taking place and that they actually were friends and committed to each other rather than dramatic renditions every week of these goofy fake videos that are obviously produced and everybody's cooperating," Jim Cornette said (01:19 - 01:57)

Jim Cornette asked why the company's top champion was involved in such segments.

"Do they have to make this for 12-year-old children? And why is this the thing that the world champion of the company is involved in? Help me," Cornette said (02:16 - 02:31)

Cornette said that fans love Better Than You Bay Bay because of how they interact with them face-to-face inside the ring and not because of such segments.

MJF addresses criticism of his promo on AEW Dynamite

On the recent edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF was involved in a promo segment with Juice Robinson and The Gunns and asked the audience to start a dual chant mocking the members of Bullet Club Gold.

A fan took to social media to call out The Devil for his promo and called the chant "unfunny". In response, The Salt of the Earth accepted he dropped the ball during the segment but said he would pick it up next week.

"Already have. I could sit here and tell you I’ve consistently been the biggest ratings draw in my company for some time. I can say that I’ve also been universally praised. But the fact is I dropped the ball this week. There’s a lot of eyes on me. I can’t afford to do that. Look forward to picking the ball back up on Wednesday."

MJF will defend the World Title against Jay White at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view Full Gear next month.

