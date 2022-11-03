"Do the right thing and hand that belt on over" - Twitter urges Tony Khan to make popular AEW star a champion at Full Gear pay-per-view

Wrestling fans on Twitter have urged Tony Khan to put the interim AEW Women's World Championship on Jamie Hayter.
On this week's episode of Dynamite, AEW confirmed Toni Storm's next title defense. The 27-year-old has been feuding with Britt Baker and Hayter for months and will finally defend her title against the English star.
In reaction to the match announcement, fans went wild in support of Jamie Hayter. The majority backed Hayter to win the interim title at Full Gear and asked Tony Khan to do the "right thing."
Check out the Twitter reactions below:
On last week's edition of Dynamite, Hayter secured a crucial win over former AEW Women's World Champion Riho. The 25-year-old star made her return the week before to assist Storm and Hikaru Shida.
Following Hayter's latest singles win, she was confronted by the Toni Storm and hinted at going after the interim title.
Tony Khan crowned an interim AEW Women's World Championship at All Out
At the latest AEW pay-per-view, All Out, Tony Khan decided to crown an interim AEW Women's World Champion in the form of Toni Storm.
The former WWE Superstar won the interim AEW Women's World Championship in the absence of current champion Thunder Rosa, who is currently injured.
Since winning the title, she has successfully defended it in a four-way match against Athena, Serena Deeb, and Britt Baker. The Kiwi-Australian star also defeated Deeb in a singles match to retain the title.
Storm's latest title defense saw her beat Hikaru Shida in a one-on-one bout after the two women previously teamed up on Dynamite.
At the All Out pay-per-view, Storm won the interim AEW Women's World Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Jamie Hayter was also involved in the bout and came agonizingly close to winning the title but wasn't able to do so, courtesy of Britt Baker.
Would you like to see Jamie Hayter win the interim AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear? Sound off in the comments section below.