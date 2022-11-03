"Do the right thing and hand that belt on over" - Twitter urges Tony Khan to make popular AEW star a champion at Full Gear pay-per-view

Wrestling fans on Twitter have urged Tony Khan to put the interim AEW Women's World Championship on Jamie Hayter.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, AEW confirmed Toni Storm's next title defense. The 27-year-old has been feuding with Britt Baker and Hayter for months and will finally defend her title against the English star.

In reaction to the match announcement, fans went wild in support of Jamie Hayter. The majority backed Hayter to win the interim title at Full Gear and asked Tony Khan to do the "right thing."

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

ChefBoiArty @artcortez2496 @AEW @jmehytr 🏽 @TonyKhan , do the right thing and hand that belt on over to Jamie @AEW @jmehytr @TonyKhan, do the right thing and hand that belt on over to Jamie😈💪🏽 https://t.co/6vYYc7glwf

𝓒𝓪𝓼𝓹𝓾𝓰.𝓓𝓮𝓶𝓸𝓷 @wtf_caspug @AEW @jmehytr At perfect world, sorry Toni but it’s time that Jamie has their opportunity for the belt now 🧡 @AEW @jmehytr At perfect world, sorry Toni but it’s time that Jamie has their opportunity for the belt now 🧡 https://t.co/5ZrOjSugAS

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix @artcortez2496 @AEW @jmehytr @TonyKhan Hayter winning at Full Gear, defeating Rosa in the unification match and Britt being jealous the whole time and finally attacking her would be compelling TV imo @artcortez2496 @AEW @jmehytr @TonyKhan Hayter winning at Full Gear, defeating Rosa in the unification match and Britt being jealous the whole time and finally attacking her would be compelling TV imo

🗻Tristin🗻 @LovelyDegree160 @AEW @jmehytr The streets are praying for a Jamie Hayter victory @AEW @jmehytr The streets are praying for a Jamie Hayter victory 🙏💯

On last week's edition of Dynamite, Hayter secured a crucial win over former AEW Women's World Champion Riho. The 25-year-old star made her return the week before to assist Storm and Hikaru Shida.

Following Hayter's latest singles win, she was confronted by the Toni Storm and hinted at going after the interim title.

Tony Khan crowned an interim AEW Women's World Championship at All Out

At the latest AEW pay-per-view, All Out, Tony Khan decided to crown an interim AEW Women's World Champion in the form of Toni Storm.

The former WWE Superstar won the interim AEW Women's World Championship in the absence of current champion Thunder Rosa, who is currently injured.

Since winning the title, she has successfully defended it in a four-way match against Athena, Serena Deeb, and Britt Baker. The Kiwi-Australian star also defeated Deeb in a singles match to retain the title.

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter at AEW Full Gear. The strap some GOLD on Jamie Hayter soon agenda is going STRONG today!Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter at AEW Full Gear. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The strap some GOLD on Jamie Hayter soon agenda is going STRONG today! Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter at AEW Full Gear. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/QgZNV51eGg

Storm's latest title defense saw her beat Hikaru Shida in a one-on-one bout after the two women previously teamed up on Dynamite.

At the All Out pay-per-view, Storm won the interim AEW Women's World Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Jamie Hayter was also involved in the bout and came agonizingly close to winning the title but wasn't able to do so, courtesy of Britt Baker.

Would you like to see Jamie Hayter win the interim AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear? Sound off in the comments section below.

