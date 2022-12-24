"Do it Triple H" - Wrestling fans go nuts after top female AEW star teases a dream match against WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair

Former WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has been away from the spotlight for a large portion of 2022. However, AEW star Jade Cargill has expressed her desire to wrestle her in a dream match.

That person is current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, who, at the time of writing, is currently undefeated with a staggering record of 43 wins and no losses. Meanwhile, Flair, a 13-time women's champion in WWE, has been out of action since losing her SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania Backlash in May.

Since then, The Queen has tied the knot with AEW sta Andrade El Idolo and has also been on hiatus from the squared circle. Despite being absent for so long, her wrestling acumen seems to grab the attention of her fellow wrestlers.

During a brief Q&A session on Twitter, a fan asked Jade Cargill which non-AEW star she would like to defend her TBS Championship against. Her answer was brief but got straight to the point.

"@MsCharlotteWWE - because she can GO," Cargill wrote.

You can check out the exchange below:

This tweet has got the wrestling world talking, with some even suggesting that WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, should bring Jade Cargill to the company.

Jade Cargill will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage

While a match against Charlotte Flair might not be on the cards for Jade Cargill anytime soon, a match against one of All Elite Wrestling's quickest-rising stars is slated to take place. The TBS Champion will be in action this Friday on the Holiday Bash edition of Rampage.

Her opponent will be Vertvixen, a 32-year-old performer who recently unsuccessfully challenged Athena for the ROH Women's Championship on the latest edition of Dark: Elevation.

The bout will also be an eliminator match, meaning that a win for Vertvixen will earn her a TBS Championship match against Cargill in the future.

