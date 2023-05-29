"Does Triple H want me to work for his company?" - Tony Khan caught off guard by MJF during AEW media scrum

In the media scrum following AEW's Double or Nothing, current World Champion MJF didn't hold back when discussing WWE's Nick Khan and Triple H, which caught Tony Khan off guard.

After successfully defending his title in a fatal four-way match against AEW's top talents Sammy Guevara, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and Darby Allin, The Salt of the Earth was asked about his future plans and what it would take for him to become one of the greatest in the business.

MJF, known for his sharp tongue and unabashed personality, responded by addressing the speculation surrounding his potential move to the Stamford-based promotion. He made it clear that when he says, "Take my ball and go home," it doesn't necessarily mean WWE, as most people assume.

However, he did acknowledge that both Nick Khan and Triple H might have an interest in bringing him into their company.

"When I say, 'take my ball and go home,' earmuffs Tony, everybody thinks I’m talking about WWE. Now, does Nick Khan want me to work in his company? Sure. Does Triple H want me to work in his company? Sure. [Looking at Tony], calm down, it’s fine, or maybe it’s not," MJF said. [39:26 - 39:40]

AEW World Champion MJF remained cryptic about his intentions, leaving fans wondering if he has any plans to jump ship to WWE in 2024 or if he has other plans in mind.

AEW star MJF talks about retirement from professional wrestling

AEW World Champion MJF expressed his frustration and boredom with the sport of pro wrestling, as well as the lack of respect from its fans.

During the media scrum, MJF hinted at the possibility of retiring and relinquishing his championship title.

"I’m kind of bored of this sport and I’m bored of the lack of respect from professional wrestling fans, so when I say ‘take my ball and go home,’ I mean literally, just hang it up, and f**k up the lineage of this title. Frankly, I don’t know if anybody is worthy of beating me for this thing. Now, I’m not just going to hand it away, why would I do that? I earned this thing. Please, by all means, take it off of me, somebody put me out of my misery. Until then, we’ll see what happens," MJF said. [39:41 - 40:06]

MJF's remarks left fans wondering about his future and eagerly anticipating the developments that lie ahead.

