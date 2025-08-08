"Doesn't Have That Same Effect" - Veteran Points Out Why Mariah May's WWE Move Hasn't Worked Out Yet (Exclusive)

Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May is the latest star to join WWE after leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion. She debuted on NXT in June, following which she started going by her new name, Blake Monroe. She first appeared as a face in the company, but turned heel at Evolution 2025.

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently pointed out that the former Mariah May's move to WWE hasn't brought the same level of success she achieved in AEW. Mariah joined All Elite Wrestling back in 2023 as 'Timeless' Toni Storm's protégé before rising in the promotion to become the Women's World Champion, defeating Storm in the process.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter claimed that her WWE run doesn't seem to have that same effect yet. He said that May's move to WWE was anticipated to be exceptional, but that hasn't been the case till now.

"When Mariah May went over there, everybody was like holding their breath. This is going to be exceptional. And now she's a different name, different character. And that whole aura that I think surrounded her in AEW doesn't have that same effect in NXT, at least not yet," Apter said. [1:25 onwards]

Mariah May had a great run in All Elite Wrestling and became a fan favorite during her time there. She had a long run as the AEW Women's World Champion before dropping the belt to the person she won it from, Toni Storm.

Since joining WWE and taking over the moniker of Blake Monroe, she has been on NXT television weekly. She's currently involved in a rivalry with fellow newcomer Jordynne Grace after turning on her and costing her NXT Women's Championship match at Evolution.

