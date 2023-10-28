Don Callis surprisingly tries to recruit major AEW star to his faction

Don Callis approached AEW World Champion MJF in a bid to get him to join his family.

The veteran has been trying ever so hard to bring people into his faction since he started a feud with Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

In a backstage segment, Callis approached AEW’s top man and said some good things about him. He also revealed that he had meant to talk to him for a long time.

The segment can be seen from 5:14 to 6:01 in the clip below:

He then suggested that the sky would be the limit if the two joined forces in AEW and also would be helpful in his bid to get down Jericho.

MJF initially got up and sounded excited and sounded like he was excited and, in the process, got Callis’ hopes high, too.

He then said that with Callis’ help, he could move up the ladder unlike any other, but all that was sarcasm. The world champion then bluntly told Callis to take a hike and that he did not need help.

Later on the night, Callis showed up in front of the former Jericho Appreciation Society members and put out a proposition saying that he would love to have them on his team.

