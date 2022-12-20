"Don't ever disrespect me" - 2-time WWE champion promises to 'brutalize' AEW star MJF in a potential future face-off

A former WWE Superstar has taken significant issue with comparisons drawn between him and AEW World Champion MJF.

Enzo Amore is a two-time champion in WWE, having held the Cruiserweight title twice in his run on 205 Live from 2017 to 2018. He amassed popularity among fans for his ability on the mic and the iconic catchphrase "Sawft" which adorned various pieces of merchandise.

As promo powerhouses, comparisons are often drawn between Enzo and AEW World Champion MJF. However, the former WWE star slammed the comparison as disrespectful while promising to brutalize the Long Islander during a recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

“I hope he made Burberry a lot money, but he ain’t seeing any of that money. I sold t-shirts that said Certified G on them and I made a million dollars before I was 30 years old in this business. I didn’t need contract disputes because I did that sh*t on a rookie contract with merchandise sales. Don’t ever compare apples to oranges. Don’t ever disrespect me. Five minutes? Brutalize him," Enzo said. (H/T Jeremy Lambert)

MJF is currently set to feud with Bryan Danielson. He completed his first title defense against Ricky Starks at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

Enzo recalled the time he was trending during AEW Dynamite

Continuing on with his rant, Enzo played up the fact that he generates interest. He highlighted that his name was trending during his former tag partner W Morrissey's debut in the company earlier this year.

He even tipped himself to draw more interest than two-time AEW Champion CM Punk.

"When is the time you drew a two? When CM Punk got there is when they drew a two? If I show up on that screen, you’re getting the number one trend in the world, guaranteed, with or without MJF on the screen. I didn’t have to be there when Cass showed up, and he trended, and I trended number five on my f*cking couch. It wasn’t Wardlow trending, it wasn’t Cass, it was Enzo trending,” Enzo said.

W Morrissey may be signed full-time to Tony Khan's promotion right now, but he made his debut earlier in the year while he was working independently. The former Big Cass made his entrance as an affiliate of MJF against Wardlow. He lost his opening bout to the eventual TNT Champion.

