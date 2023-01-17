"Don't get that hornet's nest all stirred up" - Dutch Mantell advises WWE Hall of Famer against acting on resurfaced controversy (Exclusive)

WWE legend Kurt Angle's recent drama with Karen Jarrett is already one of the most talked-about stories of 2023, and we're only two weeks into the new year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell provided his take on the situation. While he didn't pick any sides in the controversy, he advised Angle not to 'stir up the hornet's nest.'

Mantell, who is quite familiar with The Jarretts, mentioned the consequences of possibly beefing with Karen.

"I don't wanna get involved in it, I don't wanna take a side. But I will give some, little bit of advice to Kurt [Angle]. I would say since you're working back with WWE now is, don't get that hornet's nest all stirred up. Because I know Karen, I know how she fights. I mean, she fights to win and the daggers come out. So Kurt, the best thing you can do and you know, wrestlers are no different than regular people."

The WWE veteran further mentioned that the situation between the two parties needs to end quickly and die down.

"That's just what I heard, I don't know who did what. But I think this situation needs to die down, die down quick. I don't know what set Karen off about Kurt," added Dutch Mantell. [4:04 - 5:47]

Watch Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell showed his appreciation towards Kurt Angle, Karen Jarrett, and Jeff Jarrett

Dutch Mantell further advised people to stay on the good side of Karen Jarrett and not make her mad.

The wrestling veteran further showed his love towards Jeff, Karen, and even Kurt Angle.

"Karen is not the woman you wanna make mad. You need her to be your friend or to not be mad at you. You don't have to be her friend but you damn sure don't want her mad at you. Because I love Karen, I love Jeff, and I love Kurt. Regular people have beef with each other, don't mean I gotta pick a side. I just don't talk to them about the other person," said Dutch Mantell. [14:30 - 15:15]

Karen Jarrett @karenjarrett Good thing you can rap and takes shots…cause you can’t work or throw punches for sh$t. @PlatinumMax Good thing you can rap and takes shots…cause you can’t work or throw punches for sh$t.@PlatinumMax

The Kurt Angle-Karen Jarrett drama began after Max Caster aimed one of his latest rap bars at Jeff Jarrett in AEW.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes