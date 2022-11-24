"Don't know who this other clown is" - Conor McGregor savagely trolls AEW World Champion MJF for Twitter war with popular UFC fighter

Conor McGregor has taken a shot at AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, aka MJF.

Friedman recently engaged in a Twitter battle with UFC sensation and Liverpool-based fighter Paddy Pimblett. The 26-year-old star labeled him a "dollar store" version of McGregor.

In response to the interaction between Pimblett and MJF, McGregor hit back at the AEW star, calling him a "clown" in the process.

"A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is," wrote McGregor.

Check out Conor's response to Maxwell Jacob Friedman:

McGregor is arguably one of the biggest superstars in UFC history, if not the biggest of all time in terms of draws.

The Notorious One is a former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion. He is currently recovering from an injury that he suffered back at UFC 264 in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

Expect the Irishman to step foot into the octagon once again in 2023 and get back into the mix in the stacked UFC 155-pound division.

MJF won the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2022

At Full Gear 2022, MJF won the AEW World Championship by beating his arch-rival, Jon Moxley. But as expected, his victory didn't come without controversy, as Blackpool Combat Club member William Regal betrayed Mox.

During the closing stages of the match, Regal handed his brass knuckles to Friedman, allowing him to hit Moxley for the three-count and the win. This marked the end of Moxley's third reign as the AEW World Champion.

The Salt of the Earth's first feud as the world champion is expected to be against the winner of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. As of this writing, the tournament's final will take place between Ricky Starks and Ethan Page.

Are you looking forward to Maxwell Jacob Friedman's run as AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comment section.

