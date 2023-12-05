"Don't leave us" - AEW star sends a heartfelt message to Sting ahead of his retirement (Exclusive)

Fans and wrestlers alike seem emotional about Sting hanging up his boots for good in 2024, and one AEW star took the chance to send The Icon a heartfelt message.

It was announced in October 2023 that at Revolution 2024, the WWE Hall of Famer would call it quits as an in-ring competitor after wrestling on and off for five decades.

Many people are sad to see him go, including AEW star Satnam Singh, who, during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, sent a message to The Icon.

“Don’t leave us. Stay with our company. I know you don’t want to wrestle anymore, and that’s fine, but I will say please stay with us and backstage help all the young wrestlers, help everyone, help my team, help Tony Khan, help everyone. I would really like to see him always in the company, not like every week, maybe two times a month, that’s fine." [5:55-6:20]

Satnam went on to praise The Icon for his in-ring work, where he makes himself and Darby Allin look amazing, while also praising Sting for being a really nice person backstage.

"I would say good luck with your future, you’ve done a great job, you have a great opportunity. You make Darby [Allin] look amazing, you make yourself look amazing in the ring, you have millions of fans in India and all over the world. So I will say he’s a really nice person, personally he’s a really nice person. I really love him, and I really promise nice things for him.” [6:21-6:55]

Sting's final AEW match will take place in a historic wrestling venue

As soon as it was announced that Sting would be retiring, many people wondered where it would take place. Maybe in California, as it's his home state, or even Orlando, where he spent a large portion of his career in WCW and TNA.

However, it was neither of those suggestions. On the November 29th edition of AEW Dynamite, it was confirmed that Revolution 2024 would take place at the legendary Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina.

Sting famously wrestled Ric Flair to a 45-minute draw in 1988 in the Greensboro Coliseum, and he has even wrestled for AEW in this building as well. The AEW match in question was the trios match that pitted The Icon, Darby Allin, and CM Punk against FTR and MJF in December 2021

