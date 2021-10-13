"Don't let them use you" - Jon Moxley's advice to former WWE Superstar revealed

Former WWE Superstar nZo fka Enzo Amore was recently a guest on Piers Austin’s Shooting The Sh*t UNCENSORED! During the interview, nZo revealed the advice he received from current AEW star Jon Moxley back when both men were in WWE.

Speaking to Austin, nZo opened up about his seven-year stint in WWE, saying that he had a great time during his run with the company. He added that he wasn't bitter about parting ways with the company and went on to reveal that Moxley had advised him not to let WWE use him.

"I had a seven-year run in the WWE that you couldn’t — it’s storybook material so, including the way I walked out, it was a wild time. I had such a good time. I don’t have any regrets about my run in the WWE. I don’t hold any animosity, I’m not bitter at all," nZo said.

"I just think that some of the best advice I got in pro wrestling was early on in my career from a guy who might not even know he said it. Jon Moxley said, ‘Don’t let them use you. Use them’ and then I watched him go out there and personify that in ways that are inexplicable. You can’t explain the ways in which that guy was able to walk out on his terms and walk into another big money deal." H/T: Post Wrestling

A quick look at nZo's WWE run

nZo found success in NXT after joining forces with Big Cass. Although the duo never held tag-team gold in the black and yellow brand, they were among the most popular acts on the show when they were called up to RAW.

After finding initial success, the duo suddenly split up, with Big Cass turning on nZo. The latter went on to find success in the Cruiserweight division until his release in 2018.

