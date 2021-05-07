"Don't mind dying"- AEW star sends a message to Miro

TNT Champion Darby Allin sent out a stern message to Miro ahead of their title match on the next edition of AEW Dynamite. During this week's special, Blood and Guts, Miro made his intentions clear of winning the TNT Championship.

Though Allin has been a fighting champion so far, Miro will be his strongest opponent yet. There's every possibility that fans might witness a title change, with the former WWE star raising the TNT Championship over his shoulder.

However, Allin seems unfazed by the upcoming challenge, if his message to Miro is any indication. The TNT Champion wrote that he's doesn't mind dying in his attempt to retain his title.

"Don't mind dying," tweeted Darby Allin

The tweet is a direct response to Miro's promo on AEW Dynamite, in which the Bulgarian star said he doesn't mind killing Allin to win the title.

The main concern for Allin heading into the match would be the shoulder injury he sustained after being thrown off the concrete steps by Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page during this week's Dynamite.

The TNT Champion addressed his injury in another tweet, saying he's optimistic about getting back to his physical best by Wednesday.

AEW Dynamite has a loaded card for next week's edition

Apart from the aforementioned clash, AEW Dynamite has a few more must-see encounters lined up for the upcoming episode.

IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley will put his title on the line against NJPW star Yuji Nagata. AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will also defend their titles against SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels).

Next Wednesday 5/12 LIVE on #AEWDynamite! #1 ranked @orangecassidy v. #2 @BASTARDPAC in an #AEW World Championship Eliminator for a shot at @KennyOmegamanX World Title at #DoubleorNothing!



Tix go on sale Friday a.m. at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq - or tune in Wednesday 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/zWaHFBRpXb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2021

Orange Cassidy and PAC will square off to earn the opportunity to challenge AEW Champion Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing 2021 on May 30.

