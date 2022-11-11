"Don't move the needle at all" - Disco Inferno against the idea of AEW possibly bringing back 3 major stars

Disco Inferno has questioned AEW's decision to bring back Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks ahead of their seemingly imminent return.

The Elite won the trios titles at All Out, inaugurating the belts in AEW, but by the time the following Dynamite rolled around, they had been suspended and stripped. This came as a result of their alleged altercation with CM Punk, who had laid into the Bucks and Omega along with Hangman Page and Colt Cabana during the post-event media scrum.

Over the past three weeks, the trio have been teased for their return with 'Delete the Elite' vignettes airing on Dynamite. But speaking during Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno questioned what they could bring to AEW's already bloated roster.

"Kenny and the Bucks are good performers. But they don't move the needle at all. But they're good guys to have on TV, like all the things. I don't know, it's just that they're bringing these guys back and unfortunately it's going to push more guys off TV because he [Tony Khan] has so many guys. Where was all the spots for all the talent that they have there?" Disco Inferno said. [From 0:46 to 1:06]

Omega and the Bucks co-founded AEW in 2019 alongside Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan. The Cleaner has reigned as the World Champion, the Bucks two times as tag champs, and then they inaugurated the trios titles at All Out.

Disco Inferno had a unique analogy for AEW's roster issues

The WCW legend continued to liken issues with getting all signed talent on TV to issues he has experienced with a packed parking lot.

"It's like the parking lot's full. You know when I go to the casino- sometimes you go to South Point there's like the rodeos in town it's like literally every single parking lot, in the parking lot and the parking deck is full it's completely packed,"said Disco Inferno. [From 1:11 to 1:22]

There have been several complaints made by fans and industry professionals that All Elite Wrestling's signing sprees have left certain top-tier talents out in the cold.

The likes of Andrade, Miro, and Dax Harwood have all been vocal in their lack of booking with the promotion, yet the company has not slowed in its signings.

