  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Don't re-sign" - MVP reveals he told top star to snub WWE and sign with AEW instead

"Don't re-sign" - MVP reveals he told top star to snub WWE and sign with AEW instead

By Sujay
Published Jul 19, 2025 00:40 GMT
Former WWE star MVP (left) and AEW logo (right). (Image credits: wwe.com &amp; AEW Facebook page)
Former WWE star MVP (left) and AEW logo (right) (Image credits: wwe.com & AEW on Facebook page)

MVP has revealed that he told a top star to snub WWE and sign with AEW instead. Given how close he is to this star, this will not come as a shock to many.

Ad

The head of the Hurt Syndicate showed up in AEW late last year and did not waste much time before forming his faction. As soon as he came, he teamed up with Shelton Benjamin, and another former WWE star, Bobby Lashley, joined them a few weeks later. He has now revealed how he influenced Bobby Lashley to sign with AEW.

In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, the former United States Champion revealed how he started his plan after Shelton Benjamin got released. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I was sitting next to Bobby in catering and said, ‘We got to get out of here.’ (He told Lashley), ‘Don’t re-sign. Let’s get Shelton and go across the street (to AEW). Our story is not finished.’” [H/T - Chicago Sun-Times]

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Ad

Former WWE star MVP praises Tony Khan

In the same interview, former WWE star MVP heaped praise on Tony Khan for giving them the freedom to let the Hurt Syndicate story move ahead in the way they thought was best.

“Tony has given us that gift of allowing us to finish telling The Hurt Syndicate Story our way,” MVP said. “We made clear to Tony that we are OGs and we understand it’s time to make new stars, and that’s our goal. We’re not here for a long time and we know how to do business, make money and how to make stars,” he said.

It is great to see them openly praise Tony Khan for the freedom he has afforded them. It also goes to show how important they are that they have been given the creative freedom to plan their storylines.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications