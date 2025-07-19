"Don't re-sign" - MVP reveals he told top star to snub WWE and sign with AEW instead

MVP has revealed that he told a top star to snub WWE and sign with AEW instead. Given how close he is to this star, this will not come as a shock to many.The head of the Hurt Syndicate showed up in AEW late last year and did not waste much time before forming his faction. As soon as he came, he teamed up with Shelton Benjamin, and another former WWE star, Bobby Lashley, joined them a few weeks later. He has now revealed how he influenced Bobby Lashley to sign with AEW.In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, the former United States Champion revealed how he started his plan after Shelton Benjamin got released. He said:“I was sitting next to Bobby in catering and said, ‘We got to get out of here.’ (He told Lashley), ‘Don’t re-sign. Let’s get Shelton and go across the street (to AEW). Our story is not finished.’” [H/T - Chicago Sun-Times]Former WWE star MVP praises Tony KhanIn the same interview, former WWE star MVP heaped praise on Tony Khan for giving them the freedom to let the Hurt Syndicate story move ahead in the way they thought was best.“Tony has given us that gift of allowing us to finish telling The Hurt Syndicate Story our way,” MVP said. “We made clear to Tony that we are OGs and we understand it’s time to make new stars, and that’s our goal. We’re not here for a long time and we know how to do business, make money and how to make stars,” he said.It is great to see them openly praise Tony Khan for the freedom he has afforded them. It also goes to show how important they are that they have been given the creative freedom to plan their storylines.