"Don't tell me you're having MJF beat him," "Way to spoil the surprise" - Fans erupt after AEW suddenly announces ex-WWE champion's debut

AEW announced that a former WWE Champion would debut in their landscape. This caused a wildfire of reactions from the fans.

Ad

Rhino is a former WWE star who has been a legend in ECW. He is a renowned figure in the professional wrestling industry and has worked for top promotions like WWE and TNA.

All Elite Wrestling on X announced that Rhino would appear in Detroit at the Masonic Temple Theatre. He will be part of the Dynamite and Ring of Honor show.

"The Man Beast" RHINO will appear LIVE in Detroit at the Masonic Temple Theatre Wednesday 5/7 and Thursday 5/8 When AEW +@RingOfHonor return to the Motor City! Get your tickets NOW at http://AEWTIX.com"

Ad

Trending

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

The announcement led to social media fans erupting with their responses. Some were not thrilled that Tony Khan had spoiled the surprise. At the same time, one fan was worried that Rhino was being brought only to elevate top star MJF in his current storyline. However, many fans were thrilled at the announcement.

"Please don't tell me you're having MJF beat him up to prove his worth to the syndicate....? Don't do Rhino like that lol," a fan commented.

Ad

"Did aew just sign my guy rhino," another fan tweeted.

"About time!!! I’ve been wanting to see him at an Aew show for years," one more tweeted.

"Way to spoil the surprise," another fan tweeted.

Moreover, fans were also ready to see him hit his thunderous finisher, Gore, on a top All Elite Wrestling star. Another fan suggested it could be Max Caster, as Rhino could answer his regular Open Challenge.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhino's AEW debut announcement came after the end of his last wrestling stint

Rhino is gearing up to debut in All Elite Wrestling this week. This came on the heels of his last tenure with TNA Wrestling, which concluded last December.

The Manbeast was a cornerstone for TNA for many years. Before that, he had brief stints in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, WWE. One of his most memorable times was teaming with Heath Slater in the mid-2010s.

With Rhino ready to deliver his first All Elite Wrestling showing in his hometown of Michigan, it will be interesting to see when the Master of the Gore will come around on their shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More