"Don’t worry, the end is near" - Miro reacts as a major AEW star confirms he could leave

Former WWE United States champion Miro (fka Rusev) sends a warning to a popular AEW star, as he reveals his contract status with Jacksonville-based promotion. The Redeemer might leave the company soon.

The major AEW star in question is Daniel Garcia. Garcia has been a part of the All Elite promotion since 2020. After being split from The Jericho Appreciation Society earlier this year, Dani has been getting over with the fans as a singles star. He managed to connect with fans through his entertaining dance moves.

Garcia also challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship recently on an episode of Dynamite in a losing cause. Meanwhile, Dani recently disclosed that his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion is set to run out this year and he wants to solidify a major deal for wherever he ends up in the future.

However, Miro didn't take kindly to Garcia's comments, as The Redeemer is perhaps still furious at him for trying to approach his wife, CJ Perry (fka Lana) to become her client. The two even had a also dance off. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Superstar seemingly sent a warning to Garcia, tweeting:

"Don’t worry, the end is near."

Expand Tweet

Daniel Garcia reflected on winning the AEW World Title

As mentioned earlier, Daniel Garcia failed to capture the AEW World Title from MJF on a recent episode of Dynamite. Speaking on The Walkway to Fight Club recently, Garcia responded to what winning the World Title means to him:

"I mean, the champion is the person who gets to put the company on their back. They’re the one who’s on every poster, every pay-per-view, every TV show, they make the most money. It would mean a lot for me. This is a contract year for me. So I’m doing everything I can to solidify my next deal, where I end up. So I feel like winning the title, it would be the biggest deal in the world for the place that I’m at right now. It would be amazing." [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Garcia has definitely proven himself as a believable talent recently by showcasing his abilities and charisma. Only time will tell where he might end up after his current contract is up.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer