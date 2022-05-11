"He's just a genius" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion praises CM Punk; shares honest thoughts about AEW (Exclusive)

WWE star Doug Basham recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk, saying he's a big fan of the AEW star and that he was a genius with it comes to promos.

The Second City Saint joined All Elite Wrestling last year and has since then become one of the most beloves performers in the company. Punk slowly rose up the card over the last few months, and would now challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2022 later this month.

Appearing on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, the former WWE Tag Team Champion disclosed that he was a enjoyed CM Punk's work. Basham explained that apart from having great matches and elevating his opponents, The Straight Edge Superstar was a "genius" on the mic.

"I'm a big fan of CM Punk. He has a lot of good matches, and he's doing some great work to elevate guys, and he's just a genius on the mike," said Doug Basham. (21:06 - 21:22)

Doug Basham is glad AEW exists

All Elite Wrestling has been around for more than three years and has made great strides, becoming WWE's first legitimate competitor in more than two decades. The promotion continues to thrive by signing more and more talented performers and consistently generating good TV ratings, and PPV buy rates.

While it has its share of detractors, the overall consensus for AEW has been positive, with Doug Basham also having nothing but good things to say about it. He also added that though he doesn't watch it regularly, he's an avid listener of Jim Cornette's podcast, where the company's programming is discussed in detail.

"I'm glad AEW is here because it's competition. There's more than one place to go for talents. I don't get to catch it much because I'm so busy with OVW, but I catch it sometimes on YouTube, and I listen a lot to Jim Cornette's podcast, and he talks a lot about the promotion, he's obviously not the biggest fan, but Jim's is an opinionated person, so he talks about a match, I go back and tune into it," said Doug Basham (20:22 - 21:05)

AEW has a busy couple of months ahead, with two significant pay-per-views, Double or Nothing and Foribbden Door, scheduled for May and June, respectively.

