Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. breaks silence as boyfriend Adam Cole confirms worst possible news

Former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has finally broken her silence regarding her boyfriend, Adam Cole, requiring surgery for a broken ankle.

Cole revealed on the September 27, 2023, edition of Dynamite that he would need surgery on his ankle following the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in New York. The Panama City Playboy jumped off the ramp, only for his ankle to, in his own words, 'explode,' leaving the future of Better Than You, Bay Bay in doubt.

One person who is still extremely proud of Adam Cole is his girlfriend, Britt Baker. She took to Twitter to share a wholesome message about how her partner continued to entertain fans despite being hurt.

"This guy broke his ankle in three places on a freak accident. He still hobbled around on live tv because, as we like to say, “the show must go on.” @AdamColePro gives his entire heart and soul to pro wrestling. He’s one tough cookie, and this is just a small bump in the road. He’ll be back better than ever BAYBAY #AEWDynamite," tweeted @RealBrittBaker.

Adam Cole recently shed light on the infamous "Keith Lee manager" pitch

One of the most memorable parts of Adam Cole's exit from WWE in 2021 wasn't his arrival in AEW nor his alignment with The Elite. In fact, it was what was apparently pitched as his new direction in World Wrestling Entertainment had he re-signed with the promotion.

The pitch was for Cole to become Keith Lee's manager while also having to chop his trademark long hair. There have been a lot of rumblings over the years as to whether or not this was actually going to happen, but the AEW star shed some light on it during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes.

Cole admitted that the pitch wasn't made directly to him but stated that it doesn't mean it wasn't discussed without his knowledge. He also said that he would have given it a good go if that's what the company wanted him to do, but sadly, for WWE, at least, both men were in AEW within six months of this news.

