Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. recalls being fooled by former WWE star's 'injury'

Former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has revealed that she was fooled by former WWE and current IMPACT star Chelsea Green when she appeared to have suffered a wrist injury in March 2022.

Having had her WWE career derailed by injury, Green appeared to have suffered another wrist injury that would derail her momentum in IMPACT. However, just two weeks later, it was revealed that Green had faked the whole thing, fooling fans and news reporters alike. She would the gloat about her triumphant pulling of the wool on social media

Speaking in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Baker stated that she had no clue what had happened. She took to a message group chat that included Green and ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo to see if everything was ok.

"I saw on Twitter, ‘Chelsea Green broken wrist injury,’ and I checked my group chat with Chelsea and Deonna [Purrazzo] and I had no text. I was so upset ‘cause I was talking to my boyfriend, I said, ‘Wait, Chelsea broke her wrist again. Wait, they didn’t even tell me. Are they mad at me? What’s going on?’ Then I was like, ‘Guys, what’s going on?’ They’re like, ‘Britt, it’s not real.’ I’m said, ‘Oh, my God. I’m an idiot.’ So I got worked, too." said Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (H/T Fightful).

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. returned to AEW this past week on Dynamite

Baker lost her AEW Women's Championship to Thunder Rosa at the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite. She finally made her return to AEW in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated Danielle Kamela to qualify for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The former champion joins Ruby Soho, Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida and Red Velvet in the next round.

