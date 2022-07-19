"A sigh of relief" - Dr. Britt Baker DMD on being crowned Sportskeeda Female Wrestler of the Year (Exclusive)

Dr. Britt Baker DMD beat stiff competition from her peers and contemporaries to be crowned the Sportskeeda Wrestling Female Wrestler of the Year. In an exclusive interview, she spoke about how winning the award was like a sigh of relief.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards pitted top stars from WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling against each other. A panel consisting of judges like Booker T, RVD, Renee Paquette, Eric Bischoff, Arn Anderson, Al Snow, Vince Russo, DDP, and others selected their picks. Hundreds of thousands of fans voted as well.

When the results were tallied, Dr. Britt Baker DMD won the competition. Baker spoke to us about how it felt great to be recognized despite the negativity on Twitter:

"That's really cool, because especially in today's day and age where the Twitter trolls and the know-it-alls, they are so...so, so heavy with all their hate and toxic tweets coming at us all the time about how I can't wrestle, I can't cut a promo, I am the worst, I need to go back to training." (1:28-1:50)

Baker admitted that winning the award was validation from people she looked up to and admired greatly:

"And then, to hear some people that I look up to say that I am their female wrestler of the year, it's like a sigh of relief. Thank God. It is working, what I'm doing. And I know I'm learning and I know I have a long way to go but at least I'm making progress. And I'm doing what I want to do, I'm making waves in professional wrestling. I think that's the goal." (1:50-2:10)

Catch the interview below:

Indian fans can catch Dr. Britt Baker DMD on Eurosport

The good doctor is an integral part of AEW Dynamite. Fans in India can catch her in action on Thursday mornings at 5.30 am only on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

Do you think Dr. Britt Baker DMD could win the award again in 2022? Let us know in the comments below.

