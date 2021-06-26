Dr. Britt Baker on how Tony Khan's passion for professional wrestling benefits AEW

AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker recently revealed that having a CEO as a wrestling fan is a blessing for the company to reach higher heights.

AEW president and co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tony Khan, was a lifelong professional wrestling fan even before he founded All Elite Wrestling, and is well aware of what people would like to see in the product.

In an interview with Sporting News, Dr. Britt Baker discussed numerous topics, including how Tony Khan's passion is beneficial for AEW. Baker stated that Khan not only sees the company from a business perspective but also as a wrestling fan:

"We have Tony Khan, who not only is a powerful executive and CEO, but he's a wrestling fan deep down. He can step on the other side and watch wrestling as a fan, and say, "Is this something that I would enjoy?" versus is this something that's going to benefit his company, one way or another. I think what's so special about us — just Tony's passion for professional wrestling," said Dr. Britt Baker.

Tony Khan is often considered inexperienced when it comes to running a wrestling company in a world where WWE has a strong foothold. But his perspective of being a fan has somewhat helped his company take giant leaps in next to no time.

Dr. Britt Baker will be in action on AEW Dynamite next week

AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker will be in action for the first time since the Double or Nothing event last month. She will team up with Rebel to take on Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero in a tag team match.

The physical involvement of Vickie Guerrero came as a surprise to many wrestling fans since she is well suited to a managerial role. She may only be in the match to take the pinfall, all things considered.

Nyla Rose, on the other hand, is seemingly gunning for the AEW Women's Championship. She even spoiled the celebration party of Dr. Britt Baker a few weeks ago. It remains to be seen how the outcome of this match will reflect her chances of being in contention for the top title in the women's division.

